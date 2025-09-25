Rubio Delivers Trump’s Ultimatum to Lavrov: 'Stop the Killing' in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 24 in New York, during the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly. According to the Department of State, Rubio used the meeting to deliver a clear message from President Donald Trump: Moscow must stop “the killing” and take concrete steps toward a lasting resolution of the war in Ukraine.

The conversation between the two diplomats, held behind closed doors and lasting under an hour, came just after Trump’s talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In that meeting, Trump described Russia as a “paper tiger” and suggested that with European backing, Kyiv could ultimately reclaim its occupied territories. These remarks marked a notable departure from earlier statements in which Trump had appeared more open to concessions based on the existing front lines.

Rubio underscored the U.S. administration’s shift in tone, emphasizing that Washington expects Moscow to engage meaningfully in efforts to achieve peace. “The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war,” the official statement read.

The diplomatic exchange followed Trump’s high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, where the U.S. president had spoken of brokering a peace arrangement grounded in the current battlefield realities. The latest interactions, however, suggest Washington is moving toward a tougher position, pressing Russia to halt its aggression and reconsider its stance on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.