Trump Grows Frustrated with Putin as Peace Efforts Stall, Vance Says

U.S. President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with Moscow over its refusal to move toward a peace agreement, Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Sept. 24 in North Carolina.

I believe the president is growing incredibly impatient with the Russians right now because he doesn’t feel like they’re putting enough on the table to end the war,” Vance said. His comments followed a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Trump, who has in the past urged Kyiv to consider concessions, shifted tone after his discussions with Zelensky. Writing on his Truth Social account on Sept. 23, he suggested that Ukraine, backed by the European Union, could now reclaim all of its territory given Russia’s mounting economic strain. “After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” he wrote.

According to Vance, Washington has been conducting “good faith negotiations with both the Russians and Ukrainians,” while Moscow continues to resist serious engagement. “(Trump) wants this war to end, and he’s doing everything that he can to stop it. But, look, if the Russians refuse to negotiate in good faith, I think it’s going to be very, very bad for their country. That’s what the president made clear,” he explained.

Vance stressed that Trump’s remarks should not be seen as a policy reversal, but rather a recognition of the current realities of the conflict. He added that the president has become convinced the war is harming all sides involved. “Number two, the president has grown very confident that this war is bad for Russia. You hear me say this all the time. You hear the president say this all the time. The war is bad for Russia. It’s bad for Ukraine. It’s bad for America. We want the killing to stop. That remains the president’s position,Vance said.

Trump has often pointed to his personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a potential pathway to ending the fighting. The two leaders last met on Aug. 15 in Alaska, where Trump welcomed Putin in what was seen as part of his effort to open space for dialogue.

Still, despite Trump’s repeated calls for a negotiated settlement, Russia has pressed ahead with hostilities. This has led the U.S. president to show more open irritation with Putin, even acknowledging on Sept. 18 that his trust in the Russian leader had been misplaced. At a joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump said, “The one that I thought would be the easiest (to end) was because of my relationship with President Putin. But he’s let me down. He’s really let me down.”

While Trump and his team push for talks, diplomatic contacts are continuing. On Sept. 24, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering. Following their discussion, Rubio urged Moscow to halt the violence and pursue serious peace negotiations with Ukraine.

