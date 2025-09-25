Perfect Start: Bulgarian Champions Edge Past Malmö in Sweden

Bulgaria’s champion Ludogorets opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a valuable 2-1 away win against Swedish titleholders Malmö, marking a strong start to the 2025/26 season.

Although the Razgrad club fielded no Bulgarian players in their starting eleven, coach Rui Mota’s side took control early and secured two quick goals that proved decisive. Malmö, once the team that had eliminated Ludogorets in the 2021 Champions League playoffs, now finds itself in decline. Struggling in sixth place domestically, the Swedish champions showed their difficulties on the pitch and in the half-empty stands. For Ludogorets, this success ended an eight-match winless streak on European soil and sets up a challenging run against Betis, Young Boys, Ferencváros, and Celta in the coming weeks.

The match opened at a blistering pace, with the first real attempt arriving inside two minutes, comfortably stopped by goalkeeper Sergio Padt. Soon after, a VAR check reversed the flow of play, ruling that Malmö’s Edvin Kurtulus had been fouled in the opposition area. The referee pointed to the spot, and Petar Stanic calmly converted to give the Bulgarian champions the lead.

Malmö responded with physical play, trying to exploit their aerial advantage on set pieces. But Ludogorets held firm in defense and struck again in the 24th minute. A misjudged charge from veteran keeper Robin Olsen left his goal exposed, allowing Erick Bile to pounce and double the lead. The Swedes kept the ball for long stretches but rarely found a way through. Their best chance of the half came when Hugo Bolin broke free, only to be denied in a one-on-one by Padt.

Controversy followed just before the break. Malmö’s Adrian Skogmar caught Pedro Naressi in the head with a high boot and seemed destined for a straight red card. After VAR review, however, the referee opted for yellow, sparking heated reactions. Ludogorets nearly made them pay immediately, as Caio Vidal’s fierce strike rattled the crossbar.

In the second half, Ludogorets continued to carve open chances on the counterattack. Vidal and Stanic both came close to a third, while Dinis Almeida twice tested Olsen from a corner. Malmö, unable to create much, found a lifeline in the 78th minute when Lasse Johnsen’s shot deflected off Naresi and wrong-footed Padt, making it 2-1.

The hosts pushed late but could not break through again. Ludogorets even squandered opportunities to seal the game in stoppage time, with substitute Stanislav Ivanov missing a clear chance. The Bulgarian side ultimately held firm to claim all three points.

Yet the evening was not without tension in the Ludogorets camp. Defender Dinis Almeida reacted angrily when substituted, directing harsh words at coach Mota. After the final whistle, Caio Vidal’s provocative celebration in front of the home crowd sparked a brief scuffle between players, though it ended without escalation.

For Ludogorets, the result was still a vital one: a winning start in Europe, a boost in confidence, and proof that despite off-field tensions, they remain capable of striking effectively on the continental stage.