Bulgaria and U.S. Pledge Closer Cooperation on Security, Economy, and Technology

Politics » DEFENSE | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and U.S. Pledge Closer Cooperation on Security, Economy, and Technology @BGNES

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgiev met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a transatlantic dinner hosted by the U.S. Department of State, attended by foreign ministers from NATO allies and partner nations. Their talks focused on major security concerns in the Black Sea region, Europe’s long-term energy resilience, and ways to further strengthen transatlantic relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a strong strategic dialogue and deepening cooperation to safeguard security, prosperity, and shared democratic values. A central point of the discussion was the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, with emphasis on the importance of continued unity within NATO and the European Union, as well as coordinated support for Kyiv.

Minister Georgiev thanked the United States for its consistent backing of Southeast Europe’s stability and democratic progress, underlining the importance of the Bulgarian-American partnership in regional and wider transatlantic security. Rubio, in turn, praised Bulgaria’s active contribution to NATO and its constructive role in maintaining stability across the region.

The two officials agreed that Bulgarian-American relations are moving forward in a positive direction. Beyond the field of security, cooperation is set to expand further in areas such as energy, the economy, and technological development.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Georgiev, Rubio, NATO

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces a Decade of High US Tariffs: What Businesses Need to Know

Bulgarian companies should prepare for a decade of elevated US tariffs, which are currently seven to eight times higher than in 2024

Business | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 13:05

Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

Bulgarian Farmer Named EU’s Top Female Organic Producer for 2025

A Bulgarian has been named the top female organic farmer in the European Union for 2025

Business | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:30

Rubio Delivers Trump’s Ultimatum to Lavrov: 'Stop the Killing' in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 24 in New York, during the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:18

Perfect Start: Bulgarian Champions Edge Past Malmö in Sweden

Bulgaria’s champion Ludogorets opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a valuable 2-1 away win against Swedish titleholders Malmö, marking a strong start to the 2025/26 season

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:03

Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Stands United with Ukraine for Peace, Sovereignty, and Security

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, joined a joint statement alongside Ukraine’s Foreign Minister H.E. Andriy Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kalla

Politics » Diplomacy | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 13:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 with Low-Flying Aircraft Warning

Bulgaria has officially launched the large-scale international flight exercise European Spartan Exercise 2025 (ESE 25) at Bezmer Air Base

Politics » Defense | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgarian MiG-29 and Romanian F-16 Complete Joint Airspace Defense Exercise (VIDEO)

Bulgarian and Romanian fighter pilots recently carried out a joint air policing exercise, successfully completing all operational procedures for monitoring and controlling shared airspace

Politics » Defense | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:40

Bulgarian Navy Neutralizes Drone 80 km Off Varna in Black Sea Operation Featuring Allies

The Bulgarian Navy has carried out a successful operation in the Black Sea, neutralizing an unmanned surface vessel detected off the coast of Varna

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Bulgaria and Poland Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Digital Services

Bulgaria and Poland have agreed that closer cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is essential, stressing the need for joint efforts to strengthen protection systems against digital threats

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

Government: Bulgaria Ready to Protect Its Airspace from Russian Drone Threats

Bulgaria is prepared to intercept Russian drones, with particular attention being paid to the northeastern part of the country, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told bTV.

Politics » Defense | September 15, 2025, Monday // 13:10

Mystery Drone Found on Burgas Beach: Military Experts Investigate

A drone was discovered washed up on Burgas’ North Beach, in the Solnitske area, earlier on September 12

Politics » Defense | September 12, 2025, Friday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria