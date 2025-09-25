Bulgaria and U.S. Pledge Closer Cooperation on Security, Economy, and Technology

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgiev met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a transatlantic dinner hosted by the U.S. Department of State, attended by foreign ministers from NATO allies and partner nations. Their talks focused on major security concerns in the Black Sea region, Europe’s long-term energy resilience, and ways to further strengthen transatlantic relations.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a strong strategic dialogue and deepening cooperation to safeguard security, prosperity, and shared democratic values. A central point of the discussion was the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine, with emphasis on the importance of continued unity within NATO and the European Union, as well as coordinated support for Kyiv.

Minister Georgiev thanked the United States for its consistent backing of Southeast Europe’s stability and democratic progress, underlining the importance of the Bulgarian-American partnership in regional and wider transatlantic security. Rubio, in turn, praised Bulgaria’s active contribution to NATO and its constructive role in maintaining stability across the region.

The two officials agreed that Bulgarian-American relations are moving forward in a positive direction. Beyond the field of security, cooperation is set to expand further in areas such as energy, the economy, and technological development.