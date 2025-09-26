Bulgaria Braces for Stormy Conditions on September 25 with Coastal Winds and Mountain Thunderstorms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 17:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Stormy Conditions on September 25 with Coastal Winds and Mountain Thunderstorms @Pixabay

On September 25, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather conditions. The day will begin with mostly overcast skies and scattered rain showers across the western and southeastern regions of the country. In the southern areas, particularly during the afternoon hours, rainfall is forecast to intensify, accompanied by thunder. Winds will generally blow from the east-northeast, moderate to strong in force. Temperatures during the day will range between 20°C and 30°C, with Sofia expected to see around 25°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be variable in cloudiness. Winds from the northeast will remain moderate to strong, keeping daytime highs within a narrow range of 21°C to 23°C. The sea water temperature will be steady, between 22°C and 23°C. Sea conditions are forecast at 3 to 4 on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the forecast points to mostly cloudy conditions, with rain showers likely in many places. During the afternoon, heavier rainfall and thunder are expected in the Rila and Rhodope ranges. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast, shifting to westerly-northwesterly at higher altitudes. At 1,200 meters above sea level, temperatures will hover around 18°C, while at 2,000 meters they will be closer to 12°C.

