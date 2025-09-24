Parking in Sofia May Double In Price as Municipality Proposes Major Zone Changes

Sofia Municipality has put forward proposals for significant changes to parking rules in the Bulgarian capital, including an increase in fees for both the blue and green zones. If approved, the blue zone rate will rise from 2 leva (€1) per hour to 4 leva (€2), while the green zone will double from 1 lev (€0.50) to 2 leva (€1) per hour. For the first time, the blue zone may also operate on Sundays.

The proposals were submitted by Mayor Vasil Terziev, together with the Chairman of the Municipal Council Tsvetomir Petrov and councilors from the “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) group, Simeon Stavrev, Greti Stefanova, Dimitar Dimitrov, and Dimitar Petrov. According to the Municipality’s press service, the changes are based on a large-scale survey involving 22,230 residents from across Sofia – the most extensive consultation on parking policy to date.

Findings from the survey highlighted that the shortage of parking spaces is seen as the biggest issue, forcing drivers either to circle around or to park far from home. Nearly half of respondents supported extending paid parking zones into additional districts such as Banishora, the southern neighborhoods up to Todor Kableshkov Boulevard, as well as Reduta, Geo Milev, Iztok, and Izgrev. In existing green subzones, including Center, Oborishte, Ivan Vazov, and Lozenets, many citizens expressed support for higher prices to ease congestion. Residents of the blue zone also argued that regulated parking should apply on Sundays. Meanwhile, 80% of those surveyed favored restricting business subscriptions.

The report outlines several key measures: expanding the green zone into busy southern districts; converting certain green areas into blue zones; and standardizing operating hours from 08:30 to 20:30. For the blue zone, the working time would include Sundays. Paper parking coupons are expected to be phased out, while time limits on stays will remain – up to two hours in the blue zone and four in the green.

A revised revenue model is also envisioned. Part of the money collected from parking will stay with Sofia Municipality, earmarked for building parking facilities, sidewalks, and other infrastructure, while the rest will go to the Urban Mobility Center (UMC).

“This is the first important step toward a fairer and more predictable parking system for Sofia – one with clearer rules, more available spaces, and the guarantee that funds will be reinvested in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Terziev. He thanked the more than 22,000 citizens who took part in the survey, as well as the councilors and administration who worked on shaping the proposals.