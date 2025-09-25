Bulgarian Farmer Named EU’s Top Female Organic Producer for 2025

A Bulgarian has been named the top female organic farmer in the European Union for 2025. Last year, the country was represented by finalist Blagovesta Vasilieva, but this year the honor goes to Albina Yasinskaya, who owns and manages the organic farm “Rozino,” founded in 2012.

Located in the Rose Valley, Yasinskaya’s farm operates a fully closed production cycle, handling everything from raising livestock to processing and selling finished products.

She secured the award competing against female farmers from France and Finland. The EU organic farming awards are presented across six categories and are organized by the European Commission alongside other European institutions and organizations.