This European Airline Will Go Fully Digital: Paper Boarding Passes End November 12!

Business » TOURISM | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 15:45
Bulgaria: This European Airline Will Go Fully Digital: Paper Boarding Passes End November 12! @Pixabay

Ryanair will fully transition to digital boarding passes starting Wednesday, November 12, following an adjustment from the originally planned date of November 3. The airline emphasized that the timing is intended to coincide with a quieter travel period after the mid-term break, ensuring a smooth shift for passengers.

From November 12, travelers will no longer be able to print paper boarding passes. Instead, all passengers must use the digital boarding pass generated within the “myRyanair” app during check-in to board their flights. This move represents the next phase in Ryanair’s ongoing digital transformation, which has introduced a variety of in-app tools designed to enhance the experience for its over 206 million passengers, particularly during service disruptions.

Among the app features already available are:

  • Order to Seat: Passengers can order food and drinks from their phone and receive service first.

  • Live Flight Information: Real-time updates on boarding, gate assignments, and delays.

  • Direct Disruption Updates: Instant notifications from Ryanair’s Operations Centre in case of disruptions.

Currently, nearly 80% of Ryanair’s passengers already use digital boarding passes. The full transition aligns Ryanair with other industries such as festivals, music, and sports events, which have successfully adopted digital-only ticketing systems.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Brady, highlighted the benefits of the switch: “By moving to 100% digital boarding passes from November 12, we are ensuring a faster, smarter, and more sustainable travel experience. The ‘myRyanair’ app will provide passengers with a seamless journey, supported by in-app features like Order to Seat and real-time flight updates, all designed to streamline the travel process.

Source: Press release

Tags: digital, paper, Ryanair

