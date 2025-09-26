Strategic Collaboration: Bulgaria and US Join Forces on Rare Earth Element Programs

Business » INDUSTRY | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 14:26
Bulgaria: Strategic Collaboration: Bulgaria and US Join Forces on Rare Earth Element Programs

Bulgaria and the United States formalized a new partnership in the field of rare earth metals, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) and the University of North Dakota (UND). Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov described the agreement as a milestone not only for Bulgaria’s mining sector but also for technological advancement in both countries, highlighting its potential to strengthen competitiveness, economic development, and national security.

Rare earth metals are essential for technological progress and provide a strategic advantage in terms of competitiveness and security,” Zhelyazkov stated. He stressed that the collaboration leverages the scientific expertise of UND to unlock the natural resources of Bulgaria, particularly in the Maritsa Basin. “Without the know-how and research capacity that UND brings, it would be difficult to realize the potential we expect from the Maritsa Basin and other regions,” the Prime Minister added.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov emphasized that Bulgaria is rapidly entering the global rare earth elements market, a sector expected to shape technological and economic development worldwide. Stankov noted that the memorandum marks the beginning of a comprehensive initiative combining resources, technology, and scientific expertise. “This technology will open new economic opportunities for tens of thousands of people in the Maritsa Basin,” he said.

From the American side, Scott Snyder, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at UND, expressed optimism about the collaboration. “This project represents a significant economic opportunity for Bulgaria, and we look forward to close cooperation in the future,” Snyder said. He highlighted the practical impact of rare earth metal extraction, noting that it offers tangible solutions to real-world challenges while fully utilizing the opportunities provided by the earth’s resources.

The agreement underscores the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, blending scientific research, technological innovation, and natural resource development to drive sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rare earth metals, Bulgaria, US, partnership

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Expert Dispels Myths and Offers Practical Guidance

Bulgarians are closely watching the upcoming adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, with many concerned about how the change will affect their bank deposits and employment contracts

Business » Finance | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Municipal Taxes Unlikely to See Major Updates in 2026

Silvia Georgieva, executive director of the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria, has indicated that for 2026, a widespread update of local taxes and fees across the country’s municipalities is unlikely

Society | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wine Prices in Bulgaria Set to Soar Amid Poor Grape Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria’s Yambol region are anticipating a sharp rise in the price of wine from this year’s harvest

Business » Industry | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Cloudy Skies and Rain on September 26: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for Bulgaria

On Thursday, September 26, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected mainly in the southeastern regions of the country

Society » Environment | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:30

Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

The “Kaliakra 2025” archaeological expedition, which is drawing to a close, has unearthed more than 400 significant historical artifacts

Society » Archaeology | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Only in Bulgaria: Imitation Cheese Sold Legally While Real Dairy Shrinks

In Bulgaria, imitation cheese is widely sold under the label of "imitation product," a practice virtually unique within the European Union

Business » Industry | September 15, 2025, Monday // 15:23

Bulgarian Dairy Prices Outstrip Germany and France, Possible Cartel Suspected

CITUB (Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria) President Plamen Dimitrov has raised concerns over the unusually high prices of dairy products in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 09:11

Corn Exports from Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Fourfold in Three Years

Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Business » Industry | September 8, 2025, Monday // 09:03

Bulgarian Producers Losing Ground in Public Tenders to Chinese and Turkish Firms

Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey

Business » Industry | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 16:20

Why Has Bulgaria’s Vegetable Production Dropped by Half in 20 Years?

Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe

Business » Industry | September 4, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

Bulgaria’s Mining Industry: Key Economic Driver Supporting 120,000 Jobs

The mining industry in Bulgaria currently employs over 18,000 people directly

Business » Industry | August 28, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria