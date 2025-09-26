Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Stands United with Ukraine for Peace, Sovereignty, and Security

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, joined a joint statement alongside Ukraine’s Foreign Minister H.E. Andriy Sybiha and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, ahead of the United Nations Security Council’s Special Briefing on Ukraine during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the statement, Bulgaria, together with the European Union, Ukraine, and a wide coalition of partner countries - including Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom - expressed strong, united solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

The statement highlighted that Russia’s unprovoked invasion, now in its fourth year, continues to inflict immense suffering, breach international law, and undermine global stability. The coalition emphasized the need for the international community to remain united in addressing these violations while defending Ukraine’s freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

All parties called on the Russian Federation to immediately halt hostilities and engage in meaningful negotiations with Ukraine. The statement stressed that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes and must cease immediately. Russia was held accountable for escalating the conflict, conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, and repeatedly violating the airspace of European Union member states.

Bulgaria, alongside its partners, reaffirmed comprehensive support for Ukraine across military, economic, political, and diplomatic spheres. The statement underlined that only a just and sustainable peace grounded in international law and the principles of the UN Charter can bring an end to the conflict.

Furthermore, the coalition urged all global actors to leverage their influence to apply maximum pressure on Russia to end the war without delay. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the country’s commitment to stand with Ukraine and uphold the right of its people to peace, freedom, and a secure future within a united Europe.

Minister Georgiev also stressed that Bulgaria will maintain an active role in international efforts to secure a fair and lasting peace and will continue to support Ukraine at all levels - within the EU, the UN, and other international platforms.