China Builds World's Largest Earthquake Early Warning System

World | Author: CCTV+ |September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 15:06
Bulgaria: China Builds World's Largest Earthquake Early Warning System @CCTV+

China has built the world's largest earthquake early warning system, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang Kun, head of the China Earthquake Administration, introduced the country's achievements in reforming and developing emergency management from 2021 to 2025 at the State Council Information Office's press conference on the achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

"China has built the world's largest earthquake early warning system. A real-time warning system that can send alerts within seconds has covered over 90 percent of key risk areas, and a rapid reporting system capable of delivering seismic intensity data within minutes has provided strong support for disaster response and rescue decision-making," said Wang Kun.

Since the warning system was put into operation, it has issued 359 warnings for earthquakes of magnitude four and above, providing the public with time to take protective measures and enabling industries such as high-speed railways and precision manufacturing to implement emergency responses, he added.

In addition, China has made groundbreaking progress in earthquake science and technology innovation.

"During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, multiple key research projects achieved important breakthroughs, continuously enhancing our scientific and technological innovation capacity. We released the world's first 100-million-parameter large seismic-wave model. Earthquake early warning technology overcame more than 60 key technical challenges," said Wang Kun.

While enhancing technological capabilities for disaster reduction, China has also vigorously promoted fundamental risk census and engineering reinforcement projects.

"During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China conducted its first national survey of earthquake disaster risks. We coordinated with relevant departments to promote the reinforcement of houses and facilities in 229 key counties within high-intensity areas such as Sichuan, Yunnan, and Xinjiang. The reinforced buildings have withstood the test of multiple earthquakes, reducing casualties," the official added.

Source: CCTV+

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, China, world, system

Related Articles:

Historic TikTok Agreement: US Investors Gain Control, Chinese Influence Limited

The White House has announced that the deal to secure TikTok's operations in the US will be signed by President Donald Trump later this week, ensuring the popular social media platform operates under Washington's stringent oversight

World | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:01

China Calls for Calm Over Russia-Estonia Airspace Dispute

China on Monday called for calm and restraint over an airspace dispute between Russia and Estonia

World | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 11:26

Dialogue, Not Force, Key to Conflict Resolution, Says Rwanda Defense Spokesperson

It is important to resolve conflicts through political dialogue instead of using force, said Rwanda Defense Force spokesperson Ronald Rwivanga on Wednesday at the sidelines of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

World | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 13:27

UN Chief: Global Initiatives Proposed by China Totally Compatible with UN Charter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that the global initiatives proposed by China are totally compatible with the United Nations Charter

World | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 12:00

China Reaffirms Readiness to Jointly Promote More Just, Equitable Global Nuclear Governance

China is ready to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other countries to jointly promote more just and equitable global nuclear governance and pursue more inclusive and universally beneficial development

World | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Strong Earthquake Hits Bulgaria

A strong earthquake shook parts of Bulgaria this morning, occurring at 9:01 a.m. local time, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Society » Incidents | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:59
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

Trump Claims To Be Victim Of 'Triple Sabotage At The UN' - With Secret Service Looking Into The Matter

US President Donald Trump has alleged a "triple sabotage" at the United Nations headquarters during and prior to his address at the 80th session of the General Assembly

World | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

On September 24, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian Army training facility with a combined strike

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Farage Criticized for Falsely Accusing Eastern Europeans of Eating Swans in UK Parks

Nigel Farage has faced widespread criticism for spreading false claims about migrants in the UK, after alleging that Romanians and other eastern Europeans were eating swans in Britain’s Royal Parks

World | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

Trump Grows Frustrated with Putin as Peace Efforts Stall, Vance Says

U.S. President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with Moscow over its refusal to move toward a peace agreement, Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Sept. 24 in North Carolina.

World » Russia | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:05

Drone Sightings Shut Down Four Danish Airports

Authorities in Denmark reported drone sightings over four airports, leading to temporary closures and heightened security concerns

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria