China Builds World's Largest Earthquake Early Warning System

China has built the world's largest earthquake early warning system, an official said at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.



Wang Kun, head of the China Earthquake Administration, introduced the country's achievements in reforming and developing emergency management from 2021 to 2025 at the State Council Information Office's press conference on the achievements during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).



"China has built the world's largest earthquake early warning system. A real-time warning system that can send alerts within seconds has covered over 90 percent of key risk areas, and a rapid reporting system capable of delivering seismic intensity data within minutes has provided strong support for disaster response and rescue decision-making," said Wang Kun.



Since the warning system was put into operation, it has issued 359 warnings for earthquakes of magnitude four and above, providing the public with time to take protective measures and enabling industries such as high-speed railways and precision manufacturing to implement emergency responses, he added.



In addition, China has made groundbreaking progress in earthquake science and technology innovation.



"During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, multiple key research projects achieved important breakthroughs, continuously enhancing our scientific and technological innovation capacity. We released the world's first 100-million-parameter large seismic-wave model. Earthquake early warning technology overcame more than 60 key technical challenges," said Wang Kun.



While enhancing technological capabilities for disaster reduction, China has also vigorously promoted fundamental risk census and engineering reinforcement projects.



"During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China conducted its first national survey of earthquake disaster risks. We coordinated with relevant departments to promote the reinforcement of houses and facilities in 229 key counties within high-intensity areas such as Sichuan, Yunnan, and Xinjiang. The reinforced buildings have withstood the test of multiple earthquakes, reducing casualties," the official added.

Source: CCTV+