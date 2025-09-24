Bulgaria: Buhovo Residents Protest as Woman’s Killer Freed Despite Mental Illness

Crime | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00
Residents of the Bulgarian town of Buhovo are expressing outrage and fear after a man with severe mental health issues was released despite setting a woman on fire two months ago, resulting in her death. The man suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and authorities dismissed the case on the grounds of insanity, allowing him to remain free.

Neighbors describe living in constant fear due to the man’s unpredictable behavior. “At night he walks in the corridor, talking to himself and breaking things. The cemetery park opposite our block - he destroys monuments of our deceased loved ones. I worry for my life, who doesn’t?” said one local resident.

The victim, an elderly woman, suffered severe burns after the attack. Her son, Marin Ivanov, recounted the incident: “My mother went out to water flowers and Vesko asked for a light. He lit the match, and despite her attempts to put out the fire, she suffered 35% burns and died two weeks later in the hospital. Yet he was released.”

Since his release, the man has continued to threaten the community. Ivanov added, “A few days ago, he followed a girl for almost a kilometer, flicking a lighter at her.

Buhovo Mayor Todor Dimitrov confirmed that repeated complaints have been sent to the police, the prosecutor’s office, and the Sofia municipality. According to the Ministry of Interior, the man has been detained seven times since 2020 and has 19 reports against him, including theft, assault, and murder. He has also undergone compulsory treatment multiple times.

However, Dimitrov said, “The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office refuses to submit a request for a procedure under the Health Act and the Criminal Code. We are continuing with our actions and collecting signatures.

Residents are demanding that authorities take decisive measures and ensure mandatory treatment for the man to protect the community and prevent further tragedies.

