Bulgaria to End Russian Gas Transit by 2026, Plans Full Phase-Out by 2028

Politics | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 12:31
Bulgaria will terminate its contracts for the use and transit of Russian natural gas next year, with a complete exit from the Russian gas market planned by 2028, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced while attending the UN General Assembly in New York. He confirmed that the country will align with European Union decisions to suspend such contracts in the short term as part of a coordinated EU approach.

Zhelyazkov noted that Bulgaria’s natural gas needs for both industry and households are fully met through imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered via specialized terminals. The Prime Minister highlighted that, following the end of the EU derogation for Russian oil, the local Neftochim refinery no longer processes Russian crude.

In recent months, Bulgaria has secured LNG supplies from the United States under favorable terms, ensuring that October and November deliveries are sufficient to meet domestic demand at competitive prices. This shift, Zhelyazkov said, provides energy security while enabling the country to reduce its reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

During the visit to the United States, the Bulgarian delegation also signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of North Dakota, focusing on research into rare earth metals, reflecting the broader push to diversify Bulgaria’s energy and strategic resources.

Separately, the Prime Minister addressed the issue of children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories. He emphasized that their return is a prerequisite for formal peace negotiations. “The children who pass through so-called filtration camps must be returned to their homes immediately,” Zhelyazkov stated, highlighting the humanitarian dimension linked to regional security and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

