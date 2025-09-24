Bulgarian-Ukrainian citizen Liubomir Kirov, 28, who had been mobilized in Ukraine, has been released and is now in a safe location, according to his father, speaking to bTV. Kirov had been detained by the Odesa Mobilization Service on September 1 after leaving his mother’s home briefly to get fresh air. Hours later, his family located him at the mobilization service and contacted the Bulgarian consulate for assistance.

Kirov, who holds both Bulgarian and Ukrainian citizenship, had been mobilized despite a severe disability affecting one of his hands. His father and other Bulgarian citizens, including the late Siyana’s father Nikolay Popov, called on Bulgarian authorities to intervene, stressing the risk to his life under front-line conditions.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that, as a dual citizen present on Ukrainian territory, Kirov had obligations under Ukrainian law, including potential mobilization. The MFA maintained active communication with both the family and Ukrainian authorities, monitoring the situation closely. The presidential administration also sent a formal letter to the ministry, seeking clarification on Kirov’s detention and mobilization status.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed readiness to personally contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to facilitate Kirov’s return to Bulgaria. He stressed that for Kirov to leave Ukraine, formal renunciation of his Ukrainian citizenship would be required. The case attracted wide attention on social media, with over 3,000 signatures on a petition advocating for his release, highlighting his medical disabilities and the danger he faced if sent to the front near Pokrovsk.

Kirov has been residing in Odesa since 2018, caring for his ill grandmother. His father described the traumatic events surrounding the September 1 incident, including his son’s sudden disappearance and subsequent location at the mobilization service. Some family members reported limited financial and logistical support during the crisis.

However, the case has also been complicated by conflicting narratives. Ukrainian sources and analysts have questioned elements of the father’s account, suggesting possible misinformation and noting his appearances alongside known pro-Russian figures. Concerns were raised about the timeline, his placement in alleged “punitive regiments,” and claims that disabled individuals are forcibly sent to the front, which conflicts with Ukrainian legislation exempting those with severe health conditions and allowing treatment abroad if necessary.