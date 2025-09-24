Urgent Evacuation in Sofia’s Hadji Dimitar Over Building Cracks Linked to Metro Works

September 24, 2025, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Urgent Evacuation in Sofia’s Hadji Dimitar Over Building Cracks Linked to Metro Works

In Sofia’s Hadji Dimitar district, dozens of families are being urgently evacuated from a building after cracks appeared in the facade, Nova TV reported. Residents point to ongoing metro construction as the cause, while alleging that the municipality has failed to provide adequate compensation.

The structural issues date back to 2023, when the first cracks were noticed. Authorities have now issued an order for immediate evacuation, with residents required to vacate by November 5.

"For two years, we have been living at absolute risk, not because we do not fear for our lives, but because we have nowhere to go. In August 2023, the boulevard opposite the block of flats collapsed, and then our building itself began to collapse," a resident said, describing the ongoing danger.

Some families have received limited financial support for temporary housing, though many remain uncertain where they can relocate or for how long. One resident indicated receiving 580 leva for rent, an amount insufficient to secure suitable housing. Others are demanding clearer commitments from the authorities, along with firm guarantees for their safety.

Kristiyan Hristov, mayor of the Poduyane raion, told Nova TV that safety is the top priority. "After inspections, it was proven that the building is dangerous for life and the residents should be evacuated. With my report and together with Mayor Terziev from Sofia's Municipal Council, financial assistance was granted for the people here," he said. Hristov added that residents would be able to return home once repairs are completed.

Metropolitan EAD provided a statement regarding the construction impact, noting that a geotechnical study conducted in January 2024 for the affected building found no violations of construction norms during the metro tunnel works. The analysis concluded that settlements in the surrounding area were minimal and within permissible limits, consistent with standard practices in Bulgaria and abroad.

Meanwhile, the municipality is evaluating offers to select a contractor for the renovation work, aiming to restore the building and ensure the residents’ safe return.

