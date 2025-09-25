Zelensky Says Budapest Memorandum Failed, Ukraine Builds New Security Plan with Allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his speech at the UN Security Council high-level meeting on Ukraine to declare that the Budapest Memorandum has collapsed and that Ukraine is now creating a new system of security guarantees with its allies. He said the document, which was supposed to ensure Ukraine’s protection in exchange for relinquishing its nuclear arsenal, had “failed” and turned into “blabbering,” proving that international assurances can be meaningless when not backed by real commitments.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine, together with the United Kingdom, France, and more than 30 states within what he called the Coalition of the Willing, is working on a new security framework. He underscored that Kyiv relies on the United States to serve as a “backstop” to this effort. Real, binding guarantees, he argued, must set clear limits that Russia cannot cross again.

Turning to Russia, Zelensky accused President Vladimir Putin of avoiding direct talks and using appearances abroad as a way to stall. He said Putin only pretends to pursue diplomacy while in reality seeking more time to continue killings. According to Zelensky, Russia’s actions - daily strikes on cities, constant destruction, and disregard for the UN Charter - show that it has no interest in peace. He noted that while Russia sends delegates to international forums, the actual decision-maker refuses to face Ukraine and the world honestly.

Zelensky also spoke about China’s role, saying that Moscow now depends entirely on Beijing. In his words, “without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing.” He insisted that if Beijing truly wanted the war to stop, it has the power to compel Moscow to end its aggression. Yet, he observed, China often remains distant and silent instead of actively pursuing peace. Zelensky said he has raised this issue directly with U.S. President Donald Trump, telling him that Beijing has shown no real intention of ending the war.

The Ukrainian leader stressed the importance of air defense cooperation as part of the emerging security architecture. He said he had discussed with Trump and other partners the idea of a joint system capable of intercepting Russian missiles and drones. Such a coordinated shield, Zelensky argued, would force Moscow to halt its strikes from the air and could bring Putin to the table to negotiate on the ground.

Zelensky expressed gratitude for his talks with Trump, saying they had explored “a few good ideas” for advancing peace. He voiced hope that American actions would help push Russia toward ending the conflict. For his part, Trump later stated that he now believes Ukraine has a real chance of regaining control over its internationally recognized borders. He posted this after meeting Zelensky, although the public portion of their conversation covered the war only briefly. Trump remarked that he was not yet ready to outline U.S. security guarantees for Kyiv and said he would reveal in about a month whether he trusted Vladimir Putin.