Trump Shocks with Reversal: Now Backs Ukraine to Regain All Territory, Calls Russia a 'Paper Tiger'

U.S. President Donald Trump has unexpectedly voiced confidence that Ukraine can reclaim its territory within internationally recognized borders and possibly even achieve more. His remarks, shared on Truth Social after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, signaled a marked departure from his earlier positions on the conflict.

Trump wrote that he now fully understands the “Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation,” and believes that with backing from the European Union and NATO, Ukraine has the capacity “to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.” He emphasized that with “time, patience, and financial support,” restoring the country’s pre-war borders was a realistic outcome. He then added, “Why not?” suggesting Ukraine’s ambitions might extend beyond those original lines.

In his post, Trump portrayed Russia as a “paper tiger,” arguing that a war which genuine military strength could have ended in a week has instead dragged on for over three years. He claimed that Moscow’s failures were becoming increasingly apparent, pointing to economic strains such as fuel shortages and long queues for gasoline. With Russia’s resources being poured into a faltering war effort, he predicted that public discontent would grow inside Russia’s major cities and regions.

“Ukraine has Great Spirit, and only getting better,” Trump said, concluding that Kyiv could not only take back its land but perhaps move further. He underscored that Russia, and President Vladimir Putin in particular, face “BIG Economic trouble,” and insisted that this was “the time for Ukraine to act.” Despite his sharp tone, he ended the message by wishing “both Ukraine and Russia all the best.”

Trump added that the U.S. will keep supplying arms to NATO for distribution as allies see fit: “Good luck to all!” This statement followed his administration’s recent approval of the first NATO-financed weapons package for Ukraine under the new Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List program. Zelensky confirmed that this aid includes Patriot and HIMARS systems, though the timeline for delivery remains unclear.

The U.S. president’s latest stance contrasts sharply with his earlier approach. In April, Trump had declared that “Crimea will stay with Russia,” and during a summit with Putin in Alaska on August 15, he discussed a potential peace plan based on territorial concessions. That proposal, which envisioned Ukraine withdrawing from Donetsk and recognizing Russian control over Luhansk and Crimea, was widely rejected in Kyiv and among European allies. At the time, Trump insisted both sides had “largely agreed” on swaps and guarantees.

His new tone, however, suggests a shift influenced by Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader told reporters after their meeting that Trump “trusts me much more now,” explaining that Trump had begun to see how Putin had misled him about the battlefield situation. “I think he understands, for today, that we can’t just swap territories. It’s not fair,” Zelensky said. He also cautioned Trump that Russia would continue its hybrid warfare against NATO and Europe, through cyberattacks and provocations, even while fighting continued in Ukraine.

The shift comes at a moment of heightened tensions across NATO’s eastern flank. Russian drones violated Polish airspace on September 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot some down - the first time a NATO member directly downed Russian military assets over its territory since the war began. On September 13, drones again entered Romanian airspace, and days later, three Russian fighter jets breached Estonia’s skies, triggering Article 4 consultations.

Against this backdrop, Zelensky used his UN Security Council address to renew his call for a joint Western air defense system capable of downing all Russian missiles and drones. “If we could strengthen our skies with a joint system… everything could be shut down,” he said, arguing that such a move would force Putin to negotiate. He confirmed that he had raised the idea with Trump and European leaders.

Trump, too, appeared to align more closely with this position. On September 23, he said NATO states should shoot down Russian aircraft that violate their airspace, though he added that U.S. support for such actions would “depend on the circumstances.” The statement stood in contrast with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who earlier the same day had said NATO was not considering downing Russian jets unless they were actively attacking.

Despite the hardening of his language against Moscow, Trump maintained a tone of frustration with Putin personally. At a recent press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he admitted that he had believed ending the war with Russia would be the easiest task because of his relationship with Putin. “But he’s let me down,” Trump said, adding that Moscow’s refusal to stop its aggression had undermined his trust.

For his part, Zelensky told Fox News that he sensed a change in Trump’s stance after the meeting. He said he hoped this adjustment would continue, particularly regarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As Ukraine presses forward on the battlefield - reporting advances of over 360 kilometers in recent weeks - both leaders seem to be recalibrating their positions in response to shifting realities on the ground and Russia’s mounting economic woes.