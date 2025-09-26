Finance Minister: Eurozone Entry a Major IMF-Recognized Achievement for Bulgaria

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova underlined that the International Monetary Fund views Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone as one of the government’s most significant achievements. Speaking to journalists in Veliko Tarnovo, she said the Fund’s conclusions also highlighted the adoption of the 2025 state budget and the renegotiation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan as additional accomplishments.

Her remarks followed the IMF’s regular Article IV mission to Bulgaria, which took place between September 10 and 23, 2025. Petkova stressed that the risks identified by the mission point above all to the danger of renewed political instability. According to her, if such uncertainty re-emerges, it would undermine the ability of the country to benefit from its forthcoming membership in the eurozone. She singled out the opposition alliance “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) accusing them of seeking to topple the government without considering the economic consequences. In her words, they must clearly recognize what their actions could mean for Bulgaria’s financial future.

The minister also commented on one of the IMF’s longstanding recommendations - the introduction of progressive income taxation. Petkova emphasized that the proposal is not new and that the current cabinet does not intend to alter the country’s tax system. She firmly stated that the topic is not on the government’s agenda.

Regarding fiscal planning, Petkova confirmed there are no reasons at present to revise the 2025 budget. Work has already begun on drafting the 2026 budget, with ministries and other primary spending bodies expected to submit the necessary data and proposals before analyses are carried out.