Finance Minister: Eurozone Entry a Major IMF-Recognized Achievement for Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08
Bulgaria: Finance Minister: Eurozone Entry a Major IMF-Recognized Achievement for Bulgaria

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova underlined that the International Monetary Fund views Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone as one of the government’s most significant achievements. Speaking to journalists in Veliko Tarnovo, she said the Fund’s conclusions also highlighted the adoption of the 2025 state budget and the renegotiation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan as additional accomplishments.

Her remarks followed the IMF’s regular Article IV mission to Bulgaria, which took place between September 10 and 23, 2025. Petkova stressed that the risks identified by the mission point above all to the danger of renewed political instability. According to her, if such uncertainty re-emerges, it would undermine the ability of the country to benefit from its forthcoming membership in the eurozone. She singled out the opposition alliance “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) accusing them of seeking to topple the government without considering the economic consequences. In her words, they must clearly recognize what their actions could mean for Bulgaria’s financial future.

The minister also commented on one of the IMF’s longstanding recommendations - the introduction of progressive income taxation. Petkova emphasized that the proposal is not new and that the current cabinet does not intend to alter the country’s tax system. She firmly stated that the topic is not on the government’s agenda.

Regarding fiscal planning, Petkova confirmed there are no reasons at present to revise the 2025 budget. Work has already begun on drafting the 2026 budget, with ministries and other primary spending bodies expected to submit the necessary data and proposals before analyses are carried out.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IMF, Bulgaria, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Expert Dispels Myths and Offers Practical Guidance

Bulgarians are closely watching the upcoming adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, with many concerned about how the change will affect their bank deposits and employment contracts

Business » Finance | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Municipal Taxes Unlikely to See Major Updates in 2026

Silvia Georgieva, executive director of the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria, has indicated that for 2026, a widespread update of local taxes and fees across the country’s municipalities is unlikely

Society | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wine Prices in Bulgaria Set to Soar Amid Poor Grape Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria’s Yambol region are anticipating a sharp rise in the price of wine from this year’s harvest

Business » Industry | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Cloudy Skies and Rain on September 26: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for Bulgaria

On Thursday, September 26, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected mainly in the southeastern regions of the country

Society » Environment | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:00

Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

The “Kaliakra 2025” archaeological expedition, which is drawing to a close, has unearthed more than 400 significant historical artifacts

Society » Archaeology | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Why Bulgaria Is Emerging as a Strategic Blockchain Centre

Bulgaria has recently drawn global attention as it positions itself as one of the more active players in Europe’s cryptocurrency and blockchain economy.

Business » Finance | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

IMF Warns Bulgaria Ahead of Euro Adoption: Tighten Spending or Risk Economic Turbulence!

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Bulgaria tighten its fiscal policy, shifting focus from supporting consumption toward promoting high-quality investment

Business » Finance | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:07

IMF Calls for Tax Reform, Sofia Stands Firm

The International Monetary Fund has warned that Bulgaria’s budget deficit is set to exceed 3%t of gross domestic product in both 2025 and 2026.

Business » Finance | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 15:13

Surge in Demand for Exotic Currencies among Bulgarian Travelers

Since the start of September, Bulgarian tourists have driven a notable surge in the demand for exotic currencies, largely due to planned trips to Asian destinations

Business » Finance | September 21, 2025, Sunday // 08:39

Bulgaria Sees 9% Drop in Banknotes Circulating Since Start of 2025

Banknotes circulating in Bulgaria have dropped by 9 percent since the start of 2025, falling to 556.78 million pieces by the end of August, according to the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 12:11

Expert Flags Lending Growth and Minimum Wage Issues as Bulgaria Prepares for the Euro

Stoyan Panchev, economist at the Expert Club for Economics and Politics, expressed confidence that loan interest rates in Bulgaria are unlikely to rise following the country’s entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria