Did Ukraine Forcibly Mobilize a Bulgarian Citizen? The Disputed Case of Liubomir Kirov

A case involving Bulgarian citizen Liubomir Kirov has drawn attention in both Sofia and Kyiv, sparking political and public debate. According to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kirov holds dual citizenship - Bulgarian and Ukrainian - and under Ukrainian law is subject to mobilization into the Armed Forces when present on the country’s territory. The institution emphasized that obligations stemming from Ukrainian nationality apply to him, including compulsory military service, and stressed that Bulgaria is maintaining active contact with both his family and the Ukrainian authorities in an attempt to safeguard his rights.

The controversy began after Kirov’s father, from Sandanski, publicly claimed that his 28-year-old son, who he says suffers from a serious disability affecting one of his hands, was forcibly mobilized in Odesa. He reported the incident to Bulgarian media and appealed on social networks, stating that his son would not survive frontline conditions. A petition titled “Let’s save the life of Liubomir Kirov from Sandanski, kidnapped by the Ukrainian TCC!” (Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support) was launched online, gathering attention and fueling claims of wrongdoing.

Political institutions in Sofia reacted swiftly. President Rumen Radev requested details from the Foreign Ministry about the circumstances of Kirov’s case and asked whether any measures have been undertaken to protect him. The Chair of the National Assembly’s Committee for Bulgarians Abroad, Stoyan Taslakov from the "Revival" party, also raised the matter, urging Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and the Foreign Ministry to take immediate steps. According to Taslakov, the mobilization occurred without official notification to Bulgarian institutions, despite the family turning to the Bulgarian Consul in Odesa for assistance. The MP said that the diplomat’s attempts to intervene were met with hostility at the local military center.

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, speaking from New York, confirmed that the ministry had been aware of the case from the very beginning and had kept continuous communication with Kirov’s relatives. He reiterated that, as a dual national, Kirov is bound by Ukrainian law while in Ukraine. Georgiev called for restraint and cautioned against using the case for populist or political gain, stressing that Sofia’s priority remains achieving a positive outcome and ensuring Kirov’s rights are respected.

The story, however, has also been clouded by competing narratives. Ukrainian sources and Bulgarian analysts have dismissed some of the claims as disinformation, pointing to inconsistencies in the father’s account. They note that he appeared in interviews with known pro-Russian propagandists (Karbovski) and shared content on social media that echoed Kremlin talking points, including accusations of fascism against Ukraine. Questions have also been raised about the timeline he presented: although he stated that his son was detained on September 1, he only began publicly campaigning weeks later.

Further doubts have emerged over his assertion that Kirov was placed in a so-called “punitive regiment” for unfit soldiers. Observers counter that such units do not exist in Ukraine’s armed forces, which typically reassign wounded or disabled volunteers to logistical or rear positions rather than the front lines. Ukrainian legislation, they point out, specifically exempts individuals with severe health conditions from mobilization, granting them even the right to leave the country if adequate treatment is unavailable domestically.

Despite these disputes, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry maintains its position: while it cannot interfere with Ukraine’s sovereign laws, it will continue to monitor developments closely, keep dialogue open with Kyiv, and extend consular protection to the extent possible. The case has therefore become not only a personal tragedy for a family but also a politically sensitive issue, where questions of citizenship, military duty, and foreign influence narratives intersect in a time of war.

