The International Monetary Fund has warned that Bulgaria’s budget deficit is set to exceed 3%t of gross domestic product in both 2025 and 2026. Defence expenditure, higher wages, and inflationary pressure are all contributing factors. IMF mission chief Fabian Bornhorst told Bulgarian lawmakers that the government must adopt tighter fiscal policies and expand its tax base if it wants to restore balance and safeguard future growth.

Yet earlier this year Bulgaria found itself in the spotlight for a very different reason. Reports suggested that its large Bitcoin holdings could, in theory, have been sold to wipe out the entire national debt. The fact that such a move was even possible highlighted the unique role digital assets can play in creating instant liquidity. Where traditional fiscal planning unfolds over years, cryptocurrency reserves can, at least on paper, transform a country’s financial position overnight.

That expectation of speed has become familiar in everyday life as well. People are no longer willing to wait days for access to funds, whether through banking transfers or other services. Blockchain technology underpins much of this change, offering transparency and speed that conventional systems struggle to match. For policymakers in Sofia, the lesson is simple: credibility depends not just on numbers but on the ability to deliver outcomes swiftly.

Bornhorst urged the Bulgarian government to broaden its tax system by introducing progressive rates, lifting the ceiling on insurable income, and adjusting pension contributions. He also called for tighter controls on public sector pay growth, warning that wage pressures feed directly into inflation and weaken competitiveness. The IMF further recommended reforms in pension indexation and measures to contain healthcare spending. Each step, according to the mission, would ease pressure on the deficit and allow Bulgaria to pursue a more disciplined economic course.

The government, however, has shown little appetite for some of the measures proposed. Officials maintain that a flat 10% tax rate is the foundation of the country’s investment appeal and are reluctant to abandon it in favour of higher contributions from wealthier groups. Raising pension and health costs is also politically sensitive, particularly as Bulgaria continues to grapple with an ageing population and structural gaps in its healthcare system. Finance ministry representatives have instead argued that stronger revenue collection and more efficient spending will be enough to meet fiscal goals without resorting to sweeping reforms.

For the IMF, such assurances do not go far enough. Bornhorst explained to MPs that defence costs alone will strain the budget for years ahead. Bulgaria’s commitments to NATO and the European Union mean rising military expenditure will continue to be excluded from deficit calculations, but this does not alter the fact that money has to be found. At the same time, inflationary pressures show few signs of retreating. Consumer price growth has been slowing from earlier highs but remains volatile, leaving households vulnerable and policymakers short of room to manoeuvre.

Preliminary data show Bulgaria’s economy grew by 0.9% in the second quarter of 2025, a sign that some momentum remains despite fiscal headwinds. The broader economic picture is not entirely gloomy. The IMF still expects Bulgaria’s economy to expand by around 3% annually, supported by investment flows and exports. Labour market participation remains steady, and unemployment is relatively low. Yet the concern in Washington is that without stronger fiscal discipline, these gains could quickly be offset by rising debt service costs and declining investor confidence. The mission’s report was clear that Bulgaria cannot afford to rely on cyclical growth alone to close its deficit.

Comparisons with other EU states also add context to the debate. A deficit of more than 3% places Bulgaria outside the limits of the bloc’s Stability and Growth Pact, although temporary exemptions remain in place in some areas. Neighbouring countries that have already joined the eurozone have been forced to impose difficult reforms to meet those rules, and Bulgaria faces similar choices if it hopes to continue its preparations for adopting the single currency. Failure to do so could delay accession further, undermining political commitments and frustrating business leaders who see euro adoption as a gateway to deeper integration.

Beyond taxes and spending, the IMF also pressed Bulgaria to strengthen its financial supervision. Crypto-asset service providers are now regulated under the EU’s MiCA framework, and the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission is responsible for licensing and oversight. This development should in theory provide clarity for investors and limit risks of money laundering, but regulators admit that compliance will be a challenge for smaller operators. The IMF’s concern is that weak supervision in fast-moving markets could create vulnerabilities that spill over into the wider economy.

For Sofia, the task is to strike a balance between maintaining political support and addressing the fiscal gap. Cutting spending too quickly risks slowing growth, while raising taxes could erode competitiveness. Neither option is politically appealing, which explains the government’s reluctance to accept IMF advice wholesale. Yet the warning is clear: unless steps are taken soon, deficits will remain above EU limits and debt will climb, leaving the country with fewer options if conditions deteriorate.

The tension between long-term discipline and short-term convenience is not unique to Bulgaria. It mirrors a global debate about the value of speed in finance. Crypto assets, online services, and digital transactions have set new standards for instant results, reshaping public expectations. The IMF’s call for reforms is a reminder that state budgets cannot be managed with the same immediacy as digital platforms, yet credibility demands efficiency all the same. Bulgaria must decide how much of the advice it can afford to ignore, knowing that time and patience are not unlimited commodities.





