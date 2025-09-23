Royal Ruling in Bulgaria: Princess Kalina Sentenced for DUI

Crime | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:43
Bulgaria: Royal Ruling in Bulgaria: Princess Kalina Sentenced for DUI

Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, daughter of former Prime Minister and heir to the Bulgarian throne Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, has been officially convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol. The Sofia District Court upheld the ruling of the Samokov District Court from April, imposing an eight-month suspended sentence and a fine of 200 leva, according to court records reviewed by Bulgarian media Sega. In addition, she was ordered to pay 17,953 leva, corresponding to the value of the car she was driving at the time. Had she been the registered owner, the vehicle would have been subject to confiscation.

The incident occurred on August 19, 2023, in the vicinity of the Mura Hotel in Borovets, following a minor accident without injuries. At the time, the Samokov District Prosecutor's Office initiated expedited proceedings. Initially, authorities reported that Kalina had been escorted to give a blood sample. Later, it was clarified that she had refused to provide a sample, and her breathalyzer reading of 1.5 per mille was used as evidence in court. Both judicial instances accepted these findings as proven.

The district court’s decision emphasized that Saxe-Coburg-Gotha acted with direct intent. She knowingly operated a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit and was fully aware of the potential social dangers. The ruling cited her repeated attempts to start the car and her anxious behavior upon the arrival of police officers as evidence of her awareness of the risks.

The case unfolded against the backdrop of recent amendments to the Criminal Code concerning the confiscation of vehicles driven under the influence. Accordingly, the Suzuki she was driving was seized with a voluntary surrender report.

Reactions from Kalina’s family highlighted the personal and public dimensions of the case. Her husband, Kitin Muñoz, downplayed the incident, describing it as minor and noting, “She may have had a glass of wine, but that is not drinking alcohol. It’s nothing. The incident is small. It’s becoming a big problem because she’s Princess Kalina.” The situation was further complicated by contradictory stories circulated in the media, including explanations involving a lost dog and a missing parrot.

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, Kalina’s father, reflected on the broader significance of the case, noting, “From a very small thing, something huge has become something big. But these are other reasons. We finally live in a country governed by the rule of law. Everyone is equal before the law, which is very important. None of those who point fingers, accuse or gloat should forget it. As a parent, it always hurts. Let’s hope that things will end.

