Bulgaria Backs Russia’s Return to UEFA: Controversy Ahead of 2026 Vote

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has expressed support for Russia’s return to official UEFA competitions, BGNES reported. This position was reportedly taken during a confidential meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee held in Albania on September 11, according to Russian media reports.

The decisive vote regarding the participation of the Russian national team and its clubs is scheduled to take place in Belgium in February 2026. The discussions in Albania are seen as preparatory steps ahead of that final decision.

Alongside Bulgaria, seven countries have signaled full support for Russia’s reinstatement in European football. These include Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. Several other nations - Sweden, Finland, and Norway - have indicated they would support Russia’s participation only in women’s and youth competitions. Meanwhile, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic are open to negotiations under UEFA’s guidance.

A strong opposition remains from a group of European nations, including Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Iceland. The stances of some other UEFA members have yet to be clarified.

There have also been informal discussions about Russia potentially joining the Asian Football Confederation, though no formal steps have been taken. The Russian national and club teams have been barred from all official UEFA tournaments since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It remains unclear whether the BFU had a direct representative present at the Albania meeting or if its position was communicated remotely.