Bulgaria Backs Russia’s Return to UEFA: Controversy Ahead of 2026 Vote

Sports | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Backs Russia’s Return to UEFA: Controversy Ahead of 2026 Vote

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has expressed support for Russia’s return to official UEFA competitions, BGNES reported. This position was reportedly taken during a confidential meeting of UEFA’s Executive Committee held in Albania on September 11, according to Russian media reports.

The decisive vote regarding the participation of the Russian national team and its clubs is scheduled to take place in Belgium in February 2026. The discussions in Albania are seen as preparatory steps ahead of that final decision.

Alongside Bulgaria, seven countries have signaled full support for Russia’s reinstatement in European football. These include Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. Several other nations - Sweden, Finland, and Norway - have indicated they would support Russia’s participation only in women’s and youth competitions. Meanwhile, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic are open to negotiations under UEFA’s guidance.

A strong opposition remains from a group of European nations, including Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Iceland. The stances of some other UEFA members have yet to be clarified.

There have also been informal discussions about Russia potentially joining the Asian Football Confederation, though no formal steps have been taken. The Russian national and club teams have been barred from all official UEFA tournaments since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It remains unclear whether the BFU had a direct representative present at the Albania meeting or if its position was communicated remotely.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: football, Bulgarian, Russian, UEFA

Related Articles:

'Bulgarian Riviera' Takes Shape in Northern Greece

The Greek publication Kathimerini writes that a “Bulgarian Riviera” is emerging around Kavala, driven by growing investments from Bulgarian buyers in the area, BNR reported.

Business » Tourism | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Did Ukraine Forcibly Mobilize a Bulgarian Citizen? The Disputed Case of Liubomir Kirov

A case involving Bulgarian citizen Lyubomir Kirov has drawn attention in both Sofia and Kyiv,

Politics | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 19:17

Surge in Demand for Exotic Currencies among Bulgarian Travelers

Since the start of September, Bulgarian tourists have driven a notable surge in the demand for exotic currencies, largely due to planned trips to Asian destinations

Business » Finance | September 21, 2025, Sunday // 08:39

Bulgarian Expats in Turkey Demand Stability: 'We Are Desperate for Action from Parties in Bulgaria'

Bulgarian expatriates in Turkey express growing frustration with the political situation in Bulgaria, emphasizing a desire for stability and effective governance

Politics | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:00

Mystery in Athens: Man Claims Bulgarian Woman Stole 600 Euros After Spiking His Drink

Greek police are probing a peculiar case in Athens involving a 50-year-old Bulgarian woman accused of drugging and robbing a man who had hired her as a domestic helper

Society » Incidents | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Ranking Shame for Bulgaria as National Football Team Falls Behind Zambia and Curacao

The Bulgarian national football team has fallen further in the latest FIFA world rankings

Sports | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Ranking Shame for Bulgaria as National Football Team Falls Behind Zambia and Curacao

The Bulgarian national football team has fallen further in the latest FIFA world rankings

Sports | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:30

Bulgaria Tops Group E with Convincing Win over Chile at Volleyball World Championship

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team wrapped up its participation in Group E of the World Championship in the Philippines with a flawless performance

Sports | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:05

Bulgarian Star Tsolov to Continue Formula 2 Journey with Campos Racing

Bulgarian racing talent Nikola Tsolov has officially confirmed that he will remain with Campos Racing as he competes in Formula 2 in 2026

Sports | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 16:22

Alexander Vasilev Stuns Ruusuvuori to Seal Historic Davis Cup Win for Bulgaria

Alexander Vasilev delivered a remarkable achievement for Bulgarian tennis, securing a historic victory over Finland in the Davis Cup - the world’s premier team competition in men’s tennis

Sports | September 14, 2025, Sunday // 19:40

Bulgaria's Nikola Tsolov Ends Formula 3 Season as Vice-Champion

Nikola Tsolov finished the Formula 3 season as vice-champion after securing second place in the feature race of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:12

Bulgaria Crushed 3:0 in Georgia, World Cup Hopes in Ruins

Bulgaria suffered a second consecutive defeat in the World Cup qualifiers, once again losing 0:3

Sports | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria