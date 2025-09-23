Rutte: 'If Needed, We Will Do What’s Necessary' - NATO on High Alert Against Russian Incursions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that Poland and Estonia were justified in invoking Article 4 of the Alliance’s charter and calling for urgent consultations of the North Atlantic Council following recent Russian airspace violations.

Rutte described the repeated incursions as part of “a wider pattern of increasingly irresponsible Russian behavior.” He noted that this was the second time in two weeks that NATO had to meet under Article 4, after Poland requested talks on September 10 when Russian drones crossed deep into its territory. Other members, including Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Romania, have also reported similar violations.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said shooting down the Russian MiGs that entered Estonian airspace was not necessary, but warned that if required NATO will do what is needed. pic.twitter.com/w6KI9YizJF - NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) September 23, 2025

The Secretary General confirmed that NATO had scrambled jets after three Russian MiG-31s entered Estonian airspace last week, staying for 12 minutes before leaving. The aircraft were escorted out, and Rutte stressed that although the Alliance chose not to shoot them down, NATO would not hesitate to use force if required. “First we assess the situation, but if necessary, we will do what is needed,” he stated. He warned that whether Moscow’s actions are intentional or the result of “blatant incompetence,” NATO remains prepared to respond.

In reaction to the rising number of incidents, NATO launched “Eastern Sentry” on September 12 to bolster its defensive posture across the eastern flank. The Alliance emphasized that Russia should have “no doubt” about NATO’s readiness to employ all available military and non-military tools in line with international law. Its commitment to Article 5 collective defense, Rutte underlined, is “ironclad.”

The tensions follow drone sightings in northern Europe as well. Copenhagen Airport was forced to close for hours after large drones appeared over its airspace, prompting similar action in Oslo, Norway. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described it as “the most serious attack on Denmark’s critical infrastructure” in recent memory, while officials said the scale of the operation suggested a “capable actor.” Norwegian authorities have also confirmed several airspace violations by Russian jets earlier this year.

While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the Copenhagen incident as Kremlin aggression, Russia rejected the accusations outright. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims as “baseless,” accusing Denmark and others of making unfounded allegations against Moscow without evidence.

EU officials expressed concern over what they view as a growing pattern of Russian provocations. European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper noted that recent airspace incidents in Poland, Romania, Estonia, Denmark, and Norway reflect a deliberate strategy of testing European borders and resolve. “This was not accidental,” she said, characterizing the violations as “reckless actions” designed to undermine European security. Denmark will join other frontline EU states - including Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania - for talks this week on strengthening a “drone wall” to counter such threats.

Amid these developments, Estonia has signaled openness to deeper defense cooperation. Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said Tallinn is prepared to host allied forces, including the UK’s incoming fleet of nuclear-capable F-35A jets. Estonia, which lacks its own fighter aircraft, already depends on NATO allies for air policing. Pevkur cautioned, however, that Moscow’s provocations aim to shift focus from Ukraine to national defense concerns within NATO, and warned allies not to be distracted.

The Baltic nation’s stance reflects wider calls across Europe for stronger deterrence. Some officials are urging immediate engagement against intruding Russian aircraft, though Pevkur urged caution, stressing that NATO must remain firm but measured.

Meanwhile, Lithuania continues to underline its commitment to Ukraine despite domestic political shifts. Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who previously served as the president’s national security adviser, said Lithuania’s backing remains “unconditional.” He recently opened a Lithuanian government project office in Kyiv, marking his fifth visit to Ukraine in nine months.

Budrys insisted that Lithuania’s support will not falter even if coalition talks in Vilnius include parties critical of Ukraine. He argued that both Lithuania’s national interests and the Euro-Atlantic community’s security require sustained backing for Kyiv, including pressure on Russia through sanctions, integration of defense capabilities, and eventual NATO membership for Ukraine.

He criticized Hungary’s persistent vetoes of EU enlargement decisions as destructive but said alternative solutions - a “Plan B” - are possible to keep Ukraine’s accession process moving forward. He also called for stronger sanctions on Russian energy firms and tighter enforcement against Moscow’s “shadow fleet,” arguing that current measures remain incomplete.

For Lithuania, EU enlargement and NATO integration go hand in hand with providing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Vilnius has already committed to military assistance equal to 0.25% of its GDP each year for the next decade, amounting to around one billion euros in 2025 alone. Budrys stressed that Ukraine should be seen not just as a recipient of aid but as a contributor to Europe’s security, particularly in air defense.

He emphasized that while formal NATO accession depends on consensus, Ukraine is already functioning as part of the European security system. “Article 5 is the most intimate commitment - to defend each other with our lives. And yes, we are moving in that direction,” he said.