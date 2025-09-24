Clear Skies Ahead: Temperatures Up to 31°C on Wednesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Clear Skies Ahead: Temperatures Up to 31°C on Wednesday Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Wednesday, September 24, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather. The day will be marked by light to moderate winds blowing from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures across the country will vary between 26°C and 31°C, with Sofia expected to reach around 28°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast also points to sunny conditions. Winds there will again come from the east-northeast at light to moderate strength. Daytime highs for coastal areas are expected to stay lower than inland, ranging between 22°C and 24°C. The sea water will be pleasant for swimming, with temperatures matching the air - between 22°C and 24°C.

In the mountains, the day will likewise bring sunshine and the same light to moderate east-northeasterly wind. The expected maximum temperature at 1,200 meters altitude will be about 24°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be cooler, around 16°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

