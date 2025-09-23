Weekly Wholesale Market Review in Bulgaria: Cheese and Sunflower Oil Drive Consumer Basket to BGN 97 (€49.60)

The wholesale market basket in Bulgaria has registered an increase of about one lev (€0.51) within a week, rising from 96 leva (€49.05) to 97 leva (€49.56). This was announced by Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), who presented an overview of wholesale price movements for basic foods, fruits, and vegetables covering the period from May 20 to September 23, 2025.

Ivanov emphasized that the market is functioning normally, with no shortages reported. He underlined that Bulgaria’s forthcoming entry into the eurozone is not exerting pressure on prices, adding that the transition is expected to reduce transfer costs and simplify internal supply chains, which in turn could help stabilize or even lower prices. Consumers were urged to shop wisely and avoid outlets with extreme markups, some of which reach over 400% in Sofia.

Among the main developments, sunflower oil has risen by nearly 15 stotinki to 3.28 leva (€1.67) per liter, while cheese increased by 0.60 leva to 12.02 leva (€6.14) per kilogram. Other basic foods have also gone up: pork is now 10 leva (€5.11) per kilogram, chicken 7.03 leva (€3.59), fresh milk 2.29 leva (€1.17) per liter, yellow cheese 17.85 leva (€9.12) per kilogram, and butter 3.14 leva (€1.61) per 125 g pack. Beans are 4.26 leva (€2.18) per kilogram, slightly down from 4.35 leva (€2.22), while rice has dropped to 3.26 leva (€1.67) per kilogram from 3.38 leva (€1.74).

Vegetable prices showed mixed trends. Tomatoes have decreased from 2.47 leva (€1.26) to 2.02 leva (€1.03) per kilogram, onions from 1.36 leva (€0.70) to 1.20 leva (€0.61), potatoes from 1.39 leva (€0.71) to 1.09 leva (€0.56), and cabbage from 1.70 leva (€0.87) to 0.98 leva (€0.50). Cucumbers, however, rose from 1.94 leva (€0.99) to 2.33 leva (€1.19) per kilogram, while zucchini increased from 1.30 leva (€0.66) to 1.43 leva (€0.72). Carrots fell slightly to 1.23 leva (€0.63) per kilogram.

Fruit prices also fluctuated. Grapes dropped sharply from 3.63 leva (€1.86) to 2.89 leva (€1.48) per kilogram, reflecting the seasonal harvest, while watermelon plunged from 1.25 leva (€0.64) to 0.72 leva (€0.37). In contrast, apples rose from 2.14 leva (€1.09) to 2.80 leva (€1.43), and peaches increased slightly to 3.97 leva (€2.03) per kilogram. Lemons became significantly more expensive, rising from 3.02 leva (€1.54) to 4.45 leva (€2.28) per kilogram.

In dairy, yogurt with 3% fat dropped from 1.43 leva (€0.73) to 1.39 leva (€0.71) per 400 g pack, while eggs went up from 0.34 leva (€0.17) to 0.37 leva (€0.19) per piece. Flour decreased from 1.54 leva (€0.79) to 1.49 leva (€0.76) per kilogram. Sugar also became cheaper, falling to 1.79 leva (€0.91) per kilogram from 1.87 leva (€0.96).

Ivanov noted that seasonal and climate conditions are playing a major role in fruit and vegetable price variations, with the dry autumn expected to continue influencing supplies. Despite fluctuations, he stressed that the market remains competitive, making cartel agreements “impossible at this stage.”

Tags: basket, price, Bulgaria, sunflower oil

