Bulgaria Records 4% Growth in Foreign Tourists This Summer

Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, provided an overview of Bulgaria’s tourism performance for the summer season during an appearance on NOVA NEWS. According to Draganov, the season was highly successful, showing encouraging growth in both foreign and domestic tourism.

From the start of the year through the end of August, the country recorded approximately 4% growth in foreign visitors, with over 9.7 million entering Bulgaria. The number of domestic trips by Bulgarians within the country has doubled compared to previous periods, reflecting a strong trend in local tourism.

Projections suggest that by the end of the year, the total number of foreign visitors could exceed 13.4 million, while Bulgarian residents are expected to make around 26 million trips within the country. This represents an increase of nearly 1.1 million trips compared to the previous year.

Draganov also noted that the upcoming adoption of the euro is unlikely to pose any challenges for the tourism sector, as the industry has historically operated with foreign currencies. He added that the majority of tourism services in Bulgaria are provided by Bulgarian citizens rather than foreign staff, highlighting the sector’s local economic contribution.