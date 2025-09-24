'I Choose Bulgaria' Initiative Sees 420 Bulgarians Apply to Return in Just One Day

In the first 24 hours since the launch of the “I Choose Bulgaria” initiative, 420 applications were submitted by Bulgarians wishing to return home, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov reported to the Bulgarian community in New York, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy announced.

The Bulgarian delegation, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, took part in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, using the occasion to congratulate compatriots on Independence Day, September 22. During his address, Gutsanov emphasized that this government is taking concrete steps to encourage the return of Bulgarians living abroad through this new program. The initiative targets Bulgarians working outside the country, offering support for those who commit to working in Bulgaria for a minimum of six months.

Gutsanov introduced the application process to the community in New York, explaining that submissions are made online via the Employment Agency’s website. Applicants who are approved will have access to multiple forms of assistance, including help with transporting household goods up to 10,000 leva, information on the domestic labor market, support from the Employment Agency to find a job, and financial aid for accommodation. Family members who do not speak Bulgarian will also have access to language training. After six months of working in Bulgaria, participants may apply for financial support equal to 30% of six average sector salaries, increasing to 50% after twelve months.

The minister stressed that the initiative aims to address the demographic challenges affecting Bulgaria and, by extension, the country’s economy. “We need to rebuild Bulgaria together and tackle the demographic crisis,” Gutsanov said. He pointed out that many sectors currently lack the necessary workforce, and the government hopes this program will help fill those gaps while encouraging citizens abroad to return and contribute to the country’s development.

The application process officially opened on September 18, 2025, and the government is closely monitoring interest and participation, with the high number of applications in the first day already signaling strong demand from Bulgarians abroad to return home.