Bulgaria Hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 with Low-Flying Aircraft Warning

Bulgaria has officially launched the large-scale international flight exercise European Spartan Exercise 2025 (ESE 25) at Bezmer Air Base. The exercise, running until October 3, brings together air force personnel from Italy, Spain, Greece, and Lithuania to conduct complex tactical operations in Bulgarian airspace. Citizens are being advised of the presence of low-flying military aircraft in various regions during the exercise.

For the first time, this year’s edition includes a Spanish Casa C-295 aircraft alongside the traditional C-27J Spartan planes, broadening the scope of the operations and enhancing interoperability between participating nations’ air forces. Colonel Lazarin Lazarov, commander of the exercise and Vrazhdebna Air Base, highlighted that the focus extends beyond flight operations to knowledge exchange among pilots, engineers, and technical staff. “All aspects of aircraft preparation will be tested - whether for medical evacuation, troop transport, or carrying combat equipment,” he said.

The exercise also reflects expanded participation by partner countries. Greece is joining as a full participant this year, while Slovenia, which recently acquired Spartan aircraft, is observing with plans to participate fully next year. The Bulgarian Air Force is contributing four Spartan aircraft, which have previously been deployed on missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Mali, and during humanitarian evacuations in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colonel Milen Dimitrov, commander of Bezmer Air Base, warned that low-altitude flights will be conducted in multiple regions, including Cheshnegirovo and Chernogorovo, and potentially in northern mountainous areas. He reassured the public that these flights are part of the planned exercise and should not cause concern. “It is normal for people to see planes performing their flight tasks,” Colonel Dimitrov said.

Throughout ESE 25, crews will train in tactical landing approaches, troop and cargo deployment, and aeromedical evacuation, primarily operating from Bezmer and Cheshnegirovo airports. The exercise emphasizes both operational readiness and collaboration across participating air forces.