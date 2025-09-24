Flu Cases in Bulgaria Expected from November, Peak Forecasted for February

Former director of Bulgaria’s National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, has outlined expectations for the upcoming flu season during an interview on NOVA NEWS.

According to Prof. Kantardzhiev, the first flu cases are anticipated in the latter half of November, with the peak likely to occur in early February. He explained that the flu vaccine this season will target three main strains: two for influenza A and one for influenza B. The vaccine should be stored in a refrigerator and administered in late October or early November to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Regarding COVID-19, Prof. Kantardzhiev noted that no sharp rise in cases has been observed recently. He emphasized that mutations in the virus are a normal occurrence and expressed hope that upcoming variants may lead to milder symptoms, even if they spread more easily. Should a significant mutation emerge, he assured that an adapted vaccine would be available within a few months, while current vaccines remain effective against existing variants. He also strongly recommended vaccination, stating that it is safe.

On respiratory infections overall, he mentioned that in the past week, fewer cases have been reported compared to the same period last year.

Prof. Kantardzhiev also shared advice on how to temper children to improve immunity: washing the face and upper body with cold water in the morning followed by vigorous towel rubbing, consuming ice cream while the weather is warm, and gargling with cold water. He stressed that these practices should be carried out when children are healthy and the weather permits, and added that adults can benefit from them as well.

He further recommended carrying wet wipes, alcohol-based in winter and chlorhexidine-based in summer, as well as dry wipes, which can be used when sneezing to limit the spread of viruses through aerosols.