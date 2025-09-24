Greece Deploys Special Police Units to Crack Down on Roma Crime

Greece is intensifying its crackdown on crime within Roma communities through the deployment of specialized police patrols organized by the Department for Combating Organized Crime.

Minister of Citizen Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis, who also oversees the police, announced that trained, combat-ready officers will now be permanently stationed in Roma neighborhoods. These units are specifically prepared to handle situations involving minority groups and will operate under the direct supervision of the Department for Combating Organized Crime.

Daily patrols are set to become routine, with the stated goal of ensuring that laws are enforced equally across all areas and communities. Minister Chrysochoidis emphasized that decades of what he described as “incomprehensible tolerance” toward Roma criminal activity are coming to an end.

The police face challenges on multiple fronts, including drug trafficking and incidents of theft and robbery within Roma neighborhoods. Their approach targets both organized and domestic crime. In the past six months alone, several criminal groups have been dismantled, resulting in the arrest of approximately 1,400 Roma individuals.

Minister Chrysochoidis made it clear that significant changes are underway and that the current situation in Roma communities regarding crime will not persist.