French President Emmanuel Macron formally recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, marking a significant, if largely symbolic, move that has inspired other Western countries to follow suit. Speaking at a summit that neither Israel nor its key ally the United States attended, Macron called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

“The time for peace has come, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it,” Macron said during his address to the General Assembly. He stressed the urgent need for the release of 48 hostages held by Hamas and condemned the ongoing bombings, massacres, and mass displacements in Gaza. While recognizing Palestine, Macron clarified that France would not open an embassy until a ceasefire is achieved and all hostages are freed.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed France’s decision as “historic and courageous,” giving Macron a standing ovation. Other countries quickly followed, with Australia, Britain, Canada, and Portugal joining the recognition, increasing international pressure on Israel. From the UN podium, Monaco, Belgium, Andorra, Malta, and Luxembourg also recognized Palestine, bringing the total recognitions to roughly three-quarters of UN member states. Spain, Ireland, and Norway had recognized Palestine in May, with Sweden doing so in 2014.

Israel, however, has firmly opposed any move toward Palestinian statehood. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that statehood would not be allowed, with far-right ministers threatening to annex the West Bank to prevent it. Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon accused the recognizing countries of supporting terrorism, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US views the move as a reward to Hamas. UN Secretary-General António Guterres cautioned that nations should not be intimidated by potential retaliation.

Macron’s recognition coincided with an appeal from the Palestinian Authority for Hamas to surrender its weapons to the West Bank-based administration. President Mahmoud Abbas, barred from attending the summit in person, addressed it virtually, condemning the killings and hostage-taking of civilians, including those by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks.

The summit was co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged other nations to recognize a Palestinian state, despite his country’s prior steps toward normalization with Israel. Meanwhile, major US allies such as Germany, Italy, and Japan, although critical of Israel’s Gaza operations, did not recognize Palestine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that a negotiated two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting peace, while Britain linked recognition to a Gaza ceasefire.

Despite the diplomatic momentum, recognition is unlikely to alter conditions on the ground. Israel has launched further military operations aimed at Gaza City, and analysts warn that symbolic recognition, without concrete measures, risks obscuring the harsh realities faced by Palestinians. According to official figures, the October 7 Hamas attacks killed 1,219 Israelis, mostly civilians, while Israeli operations since then have killed 65,344 Palestinians, predominantly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, whose data the UN regards as credible.