Bulgaria: Trakia Highway Repairs Begin on Three Key Sections, Traffic Adjustments Planned

Starting tomorrow, September 24, preventive repair works will commence on three stretches of the Trakia highway, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA).

One section, spanning nine kilometers between km 24 and km 33 in the direction of Burgas, will undergo asphalt replacement, drainage improvements, updated road markings, and renovation of signs and safety barriers. Work will initially focus on the Burgas lane before moving to the Sofia lane, ensuring traffic flows as safely as possible.

Another repair project will take place between km 90 and km 98 in the Pazardzhik district, also on the Burgas-bound side. To facilitate smoother traffic during weekends, reverse traffic will be implemented: from Friday 12:00 to Saturday 15:00, two lanes will be available toward Burgas and one toward Sofia; from Saturday 15:00 to Friday 12:00, the arrangement will reverse with two lanes to Sofia and one toward Burgas.

Construction will also begin today on an 11-kilometer section in the Sliven district, from km 262 to km 273. Here, the Burgas lane will be restricted while the Sofia lane will accommodate two-way traffic, allowing one lane for each direction.

Across all sites, work will continue daily to complete the construction and installation activities as efficiently as possible. The full completion of repairs is expected by November 30, with all projects focusing on enhancing safety, improving road conditions, and modernizing infrastructure along the Trakia highway.