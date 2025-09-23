Chaos in Denmark and Norway: Were Putin’s Drones Behind the Airport Closures?

Air traffic in parts of Northern Europe was severely disrupted on the evening of September 22 after unidentified drones were spotted near major airports in Denmark and Norway, prompting full closures of airspace in both capitals.

In Denmark, Copenhagen Airport - the country’s largest - suspended all takeoffs and landings at around 20:30 local time after police reported that two to three large drones had been observed circling the area. Officers launched a large-scale operation, while the airport confirmed that flights were unable to operate. A police duty officer later told AFP that “three or four big drones” were flying back and forth above the facility, describing them as significantly larger than typical commercial models. During the shutdown, more than a dozen flights were diverted, many redirected across the Øresund Strait to Malmö in Sweden.

The airport remained closed for nearly four hours, reopening after midnight. Officials warned passengers that delays and cancellations would continue into the following day as airlines worked to restore schedules. One aircraft was forced into an emergency landing around 23:00 due to low fuel, despite the closure of airspace.

In Oslo, a similar disruption unfolded. Drones were first detected around 21:00 near the Akershus Fortress, a key military site in the Norwegian capital. Police quickly detained two Singaporean nationals in connection with the incident. Later in the evening, additional drones were spotted above Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport. Operations were initially limited to a single runway, but after another sighting, authorities shut down the airport completely. Airspace was reopened after roughly four hours.

Danish and Norwegian authorities have since pledged to coordinate their investigations, exploring whether the two incidents are linked. The suspensions occurred against a tense backdrop: in recent days, Russian fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft have repeatedly violated NATO airspace over Estonia, Poland, and the Baltic Sea. Just last week, German Eurofighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane flying over the region.

Officials in both Denmark and Norway stressed that public safety required immediate closures while the drone activity was assessed. Copenhagen’s deputy police inspector said the situation was “extraordinary” and confirmed ongoing cooperation with Norwegian counterparts.

The sightings have reinforced growing security concerns in Northern Europe, where governments remain on high alert following reports of Russian sabotage and surveillance operations. Denmark, Norway, and Sweden - staunch NATO members and key supporters of Ukraine - have all pledged to respond firmly to any further violations of their airspace.

