Bulgarian PM Urges Release of Hostages, Confirms Bulgarian Held by Hamas

Bulgaria Records 4% Growth in Foreign Tourists This Summer
Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, provided an overview of Bulgaria’s tourism performance for the summer season
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, during a meeting with leading Jewish organizations in New York, emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to Israel as a key strategic partner. He pointed out that the strong bilateral relationship could serve as an engine for deeper cooperation in trade, innovation, education, agriculture, and tourism.
Zhelyazkov recalled that the bond between Bulgaria and the Jewish people is rooted in history. This year marks 82 years since the rescue of Bulgarian Jews during World War II - a moment of unity across Bulgarian society that remains an integral part of national memory. Each year, Bulgarians honor those who stood up to defend the right of their fellow citizens of Jewish origin to live.
The Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria has consistently called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in the Middle East. He revealed that the crisis directly affects the country, as one of those still being held by Hamas is a Bulgarian citizen. He underlined that civilian lives and infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and UN facilities, must be safeguarded at all times, and humanitarian workers must be protected.
Zhelyazkov also noted that the fight against antisemitism is a central pillar of Bulgaria’s foreign policy on human rights. The government is currently carrying out its first National Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism, adopted by the Council of Ministers.
Mark Levin, Executive Vice President and CEO of the National Coalition for Eurasian Jewry (NCSEJ), highlighted the importance of dialogue and cooperation. He described the meeting as an expression of the long-standing friendship and mutual respect between Bulgaria and the Jewish community. According to him, collaboration in areas such as education, historical remembrance, and tolerance is vital for building a fairer future.
Gideon Taylor, Chairman of the World Jewish Restitution Organization, added that only through joint efforts can the memory of the past be preserved and its lessons fully applied.
