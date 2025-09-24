Bulgaria to See Sunny Skies and Highs Around 30°C on September 23

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 08:28
Bulgaria to See Sunny Skies and Highs Around 30°C on September 23

On Tuesday, September 23, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather. Light to moderate winds will blow from the east-northeast. Daytime highs across the country will range between 27 and 32 degrees, with the capital Sofia expected to reach around 29 degrees.

Conditions in the mountains will also be favorable, with clear skies prevailing throughout the day. Winds there will be light to moderate, coming from the east. Temperatures will reach about 23 degrees at 1,200 meters above sea level, while at 2,000 meters the maximum will be around 16 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will begin with low clouds, but skies will clear and remain mostly sunny. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow along the shoreline. Maximum coastal temperatures will range between 24 and 27 degrees. The sea water temperature will be pleasant, between 23 and 24 degrees, and waves are expected to reach about 3 points on the scale.

