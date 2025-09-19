Deadline for Corrective Tax Declarations Expires on September 30

Nearly 9,000 Books Published in Bulgaria in 2024, NSI Reports
Bulgarian Revenue Agency reminds citizens and businesses: mistakes can be fixed once
Citizens and businesses in Bulgaria have until September 30 to submit a corrective tax declaration for the previous year, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced. Corrections can be made both for annual personal income tax returns and corporate profit declarations.
The NRA has already notified about 13,000 people by email, while another 2,000 will be contacted by phone or post. These are individuals who, according to third-party data, received honoraria, subsidies from the State Fund “Agriculture,” or income from online sales in 2024, but either failed to declare them or declared them incorrectly.
Taxpayers can review and compare their submitted data with the information available in the NRA’s online service “Pre-filled Tax Return,” accessible with a personal identification code (PIC) or electronic signature.
