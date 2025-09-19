Deadline for Corrective Tax Declarations Expires on September 30

Business | September 19, 2025, Friday // 14:28
Bulgaria: Deadline for Corrective Tax Declarations Expires on September 30 Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Bulgarian Revenue Agency reminds citizens and businesses: mistakes can be fixed once

Citizens and businesses in Bulgaria have until September 30 to submit a corrective tax declaration for the previous year, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced. Corrections can be made both for annual personal income tax returns and corporate profit declarations.

The NRA has already notified about 13,000 people by email, while another 2,000 will be contacted by phone or post. These are individuals who, according to third-party data, received honoraria, subsidies from the State Fund “Agriculture,” or income from online sales in 2024, but either failed to declare them or declared them incorrectly.

Taxpayers can review and compare their submitted data with the information available in the NRA’s online service “Pre-filled Tax Return,” accessible with a personal identification code (PIC) or electronic signature.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Nearly 9,000 Books Published in Bulgaria in 2024, NSI Reports

Fiction dominates in titles, textbooks lead in print runs

Business | September 19, 2025, Friday // 14:25

Over 40,000 Bulgarians to Celebrate Independence Day Abroad Amid End-of-Season Deals

Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Bulgaria-Japan Drone Alliance: Dronamics and Kawasaki Aim to Redefine Civil Aviation Propulsion

Bulgarian drone manufacturer Dronamics has entered a strategic partnership with Japanese engine and vehicle producer Kawasaki Motors, marking a significant step in unmanned aviation technology

Business | September 19, 2025, Friday // 10:00

Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links

KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Varna-Milan Flights Resume with Surprise “Pink Tickets” for Lucky Passengers

Wizz Air has officially resumed direct flights from Varna to Milan Bergamo, celebrating the relaunch alongside the airline’s eighth anniversary at its Varna base

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Greek Investments Surge 466% as Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry

At the HELEXPO 2025 exhibition, one of the central panels on Bulgaria’s economic prospects focused on the country’s upcoming entry into the eurozone, with discussions highlighting both challenges and opportunities

Business | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria