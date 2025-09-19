Nearly 9,000 Books Published in Bulgaria in 2024, NSI Reports

Fiction dominates in titles, textbooks lead in print runs

In 2024, a total of 8,891 books were published in Bulgaria, with a combined circulation of 5.3 million copies, according to the National Statistical Institute’s latest publication “Book Publishing and Printing 2024.” Alongside them, 1,252 brochures were issued, with a print run slightly above 1 million.

The data highlights clear preferences. Adult fiction tops the list by number of titles – 3,024 books with a circulation of 1.46 million. By total print run, however, educational literature comes first – 1,379 titles with 2.36 million copies.

Breakdown by main categories:

Adult fiction: 3,024 titles / 1,464,000 copies

Scientific literature: 2,256 titles / 364,000 copies

Popular literature: 1,800 titles / 875,000 copies

Educational literature: 1,379 titles / 2,362,000 copies

Children’s and youth literature: 1,331 titles / 1,100,000 copies

Of all books and brochures, 7,545 were published in their original language, including Bulgarian. Translations accounted for 2,598 titles, reflecting the steady demand for international authors.