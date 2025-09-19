Sofia’s Druzhba 2 Faces Winter Without Heating Due to 90-Day Repair

Residents of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” neighborhood are protesting against a planned overhaul of the district heating network that will leave them without heating and hot water from early October until December 30. The 90-day repair period will overlap with the heating season.

Locals describe the situation as “unacceptable,” questioning why the works did not start during the summer months. District mayor Petko Kraev explained that the repair is necessary to prevent frequent breakdowns, while the delay was due to procedural reasons.

On September 29, authorities will present a schedule showing when and where heating and hot water will be cut off. Meanwhile, the district administration has asked ERM–West whether the electricity grid can handle increased demand if many households switch to electric heating.