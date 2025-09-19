Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads and Borders During Independence Day Holiday

Heavy traffic is expected on Bulgaria’s main roads, highways, and border checkpoints during the upcoming three-day holiday around Independence Day on September 22.

The road to Greece will be one of the key traffic hotspots. The Ministry of Interior and the Road Infrastructure Agency will implement measures to ease congestion, including reversible traffic lanes near Simitli and two lanes directed toward Kulata and Bansko. Increased police presence will also be in place across the country’s road network.