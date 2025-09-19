Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads and Borders During Independence Day Holiday

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:26
Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads and Borders During Independence Day Holiday Zdravko Shishmanov from Pixabay

Heavy traffic is expected on Bulgaria’s main roads, highways, and border checkpoints during the upcoming three-day holiday around Independence Day on September 22.

The road to Greece will be one of the key traffic hotspots. The Ministry of Interior and the Road Infrastructure Agency will implement measures to ease congestion, including reversible traffic lanes near Simitli and two lanes directed toward Kulata and Bansko. Increased police presence will also be in place across the country’s road network.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

From Sunflower Oil to the Euro: How Low Price Awareness Could Fuel Inflation in Bulgaria

It has been over three and a half years since the so-called “Battle of Kaufland,” better remembered by Bulgarians as the “Battle for Sunflower Oil”

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 17:00

Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge

Society » Culture | September 19, 2025, Friday // 12:00

Sofia’s Druzhba 2 Faces Winter Without Heating Due to 90-Day Repair

Residents of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” neighborhood are protesting against a planned overhaul of the district heating network that will leave them without heating and hot water from early October until December 30.

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:33

Sunny Day Ahead with Highs Up to 28°C

On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia.

Society » Environment | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:25

Over 16% of Bulgarians Live in Severe Material Deprivation - Could Joining the Eurozone Improve Their Incomes?

Over 16.5% of Bulgaria’s population lives under severe material and social deprivation, according to Eurostat figures from last year

Society | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:02

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on September 19, Cooler Winds in the Mountains

Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria