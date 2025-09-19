Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads and Borders During Independence Day Holiday

From Sunflower Oil to the Euro: How Low Price Awareness Could Fuel Inflation in Bulgaria
It has been over three and a half years since the so-called “Battle of Kaufland,” better remembered by Bulgarians as the “Battle for Sunflower Oil”
Heavy traffic is expected on Bulgaria’s main roads, highways, and border checkpoints during the upcoming three-day holiday around Independence Day on September 22.
The road to Greece will be one of the key traffic hotspots. The Ministry of Interior and the Road Infrastructure Agency will implement measures to ease congestion, including reversible traffic lanes near Simitli and two lanes directed toward Kulata and Bansko. Increased police presence will also be in place across the country’s road network.
It has been over three and a half years since the so-called “Battle of Kaufland,” better remembered by Bulgarians as the “Battle for Sunflower Oil”
Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge
Residents of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” neighborhood are protesting against a planned overhaul of the district heating network that will leave them without heating and hot water from early October until December 30.
On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia.
Over 16.5% of Bulgaria’s population lives under severe material and social deprivation, according to Eurostat figures from last year
Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink