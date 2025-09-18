Sunny Day Ahead with Highs Up to 28°C

On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia. In valleys and higher fields it will be about 2°C cooler, while along the Black Sea coast temperatures will be milder, between 14°C and 16°C.

The day will be sunny with light to moderate north-northwest winds. Maximum temperatures will reach 23°C to 28°C, around 24°C in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast, it will also be sunny with light to moderate east-northeast winds. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 25°C. Sea water temperature will be 23°C–24°C, with wave heights of 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, the weather will be sunny, accompanied by moderate to strong northerly winds. At 1200 meters the temperature will be about 19°C, and at 2000 meters around 12°C.

During the weekend and the beginning of next week, the weather will remain mostly sunny. In the mornings, low clouds will form in some eastern areas, and brief fog is possible in valleys.

Winds will be light, from the east-southeast. Temperatures will gradually rise, reaching on Tuesday minimums between 12°C and 17°C, and maximums between 28°C and 33°C.