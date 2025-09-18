Trump Says Putin Has ‘Let Me Down’ as UK and US Leaders Discuss Ukraine and Global Crises

At the conclusion of his state visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump addressed a range of international and domestic issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, and border control challenges in both countries. Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, “He has let me down,” in reference to efforts to secure a peace deal in Ukraine.

Trump reiterated that he believes the war in Ukraine could have been avoided had he been in office when the conflict began. He emphasized that his administration has resolved seven wars, many of which were considered “unsolvable,” and expressed a sense of personal obligation to bring an end to the Ukrainian conflict. During the visit, Trump confirmed ongoing efforts to negotiate with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, though no formal agreement has yet been reached. Starmer stressed that additional international pressure is necessary, highlighting that Putin has only shown movement when prompted by external diplomatic pressure.

On domestic matters, Trump offered commentary on the UK’s approach to small boat crossings in the English Channel, comparing it to “millions” of migrants entering the US unchecked during his tenure. He suggested that the UK should consider deploying its military to manage the situation, underscoring his broader views on immigration control. Starmer noted that the UK has implemented a “one in, one out” repatriation scheme with France, with a relevant flight taking off that morning.

The leaders also touched on Middle East issues. When asked about the potential recognition of a Palestinian state, Trump acknowledged a “disagreement with the prime minister on that score,” focusing instead on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the safety of Israeli hostages. Both leaders avoided escalating the disagreement during the press conference.

Trump additionally addressed the recent killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in the United States. He described Kirk’s death as a politically motivated assassination, praising the young activist’s ability to connect with youth and recalling that he had once encouraged Kirk about his potential future in politics.

During the visit, Trump also revealed that his administration is pursuing the return of the Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, citing its strategic importance near China’s nuclear production sites. The historic base, originally built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s and later expanded by the US after 2001, covers roughly 30 square miles and remains a key military asset in the region.

On NATO and global defense, Trump expressed confidence that the alliance’s June summit commitment to 5% GDP defense spending would help stabilize international conflicts. Despite this, he maintained that resolving the war in Ukraine would require continued diplomatic pressure on Putin. Starmer echoed this view, insisting that the Russian leader must face intensified international pressure to move toward a peace settlement.

