Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Society » CULTURE | September 19, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge, Regional Governor Stefan Arsov announced during the “Open Doors Day” at the Sofia Regional Administration.

Arsov expressed hope that the park would be ready in time for Christmas and suggested that a special cultural event could be organized for the holiday season. He added that administrative procedures have already begun and, provided there are no appeals, the park should open within the next two to three months.

Preparations are already underway to ensure visitor safety. Tree pruning has started along the fence near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, following previous incidents when fallen trees posed risks to the public.

Earlier this year, Vrana Park officially came under the management of the Sofia Regional Administration. Stefan Arsov confirmed at the end of August that the park will remain free to enter, giving residents and tourists alike the opportunity to enjoy the historic green space.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vrana, sofia, entrance

Related Articles:

Sofia Metro Hits Record 127 Million Passengers as Expansion Continues

The Sofia Metro reached a new milestone in 2024, transporting a record 127.2 million passengers

Society | September 21, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Iron Maiden to Rock Sofia in 2026 with Their Biggest Show Yet!

IRON MAIDEN will bring their most spectacular show to Sofia as part of the band’s massive “Run For Your Lives” world tour, marking their 50th anniversary.

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:17

Car-Free Day and Independence Day: Traffic Restrictions in Central Sofia on September 22nd

On September 22, Bulgaria will mark its Independence Day and Sofia will mark European Mobility Week 2025 and the initiative “Car-Free Day”

Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 14:26

Seven Sofia Neighborhoods Face Daytime Water Outage Due to Hidden Leak Repairs

Seven districts in Sofia will face a water supply interruption today, with the suspension scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Society » Environment | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 09:24

Child-Sized Dolls Placed on Sofia Street to Highlight Road Safety After Teen’s Death

In Sofia, authorities and activists have taken unusual measures to draw attention to road safety following a tragic accident on Gurko Street

Society | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:33

September 17: Celebrating Sofia, Bulgaria’s Ever-Growing Capital

Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience

Society » Culture | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

September 17: Celebrating Sofia, Bulgaria’s Ever-Growing Capital

Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience

Society » Culture | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:01

September 9, 1944: The Coup That Crushed Bulgaria’s Future

September 9 remains one of the most controversial and tragic dates in Bulgarian history

Society » Culture | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Sofia Comes Alive with the 13th 'Book Alley' Open-Air Fair

Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025

Society » Culture | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 12:41

Unification Day: How Bulgaria Doubled Its Size While Europe Slept

Every September 6th, Bulgaria celebrates one of the most audacious political maneuvers in Balkan history - a bloodless coup that transformed the geopolitical landscape of southeastern Europe and sent shockwaves through the great powers of the 19th century

Society » Culture | September 6, 2025, Saturday // 09:01

Bulgaria Mourns Kiril Kadiiski, Renowned Poet, Essayist, and Translator

Renowned Bulgarian poet and translator Kiril Kadiiski has died at the age of 78

Society » Culture | September 2, 2025, Tuesday // 11:40

Bulgaria’s First Immersive Art Museum Opens in Sofia

Sofia is now home to Bulgaria’s first immersive art museum

Society » Culture | August 29, 2025, Friday // 08:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria