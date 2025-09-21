Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Sofia Metro Hits Record 127 Million Passengers as Expansion Continues
The Sofia Metro reached a new milestone in 2024, transporting a record 127.2 million passengers
Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge, Regional Governor Stefan Arsov announced during the “Open Doors Day” at the Sofia Regional Administration.
Arsov expressed hope that the park would be ready in time for Christmas and suggested that a special cultural event could be organized for the holiday season. He added that administrative procedures have already begun and, provided there are no appeals, the park should open within the next two to three months.
Preparations are already underway to ensure visitor safety. Tree pruning has started along the fence near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, following previous incidents when fallen trees posed risks to the public.
Earlier this year, Vrana Park officially came under the management of the Sofia Regional Administration. Stefan Arsov confirmed at the end of August that the park will remain free to enter, giving residents and tourists alike the opportunity to enjoy the historic green space.
Every year on September 17, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of its capital, Sofia – a city that carries centuries of history, cultural richness, and the spirit of resilience
September 9 remains one of the most controversial and tragic dates in Bulgarian history
Sofia is set to host the 13th edition of the “Book Alley” (Aleya na Knigata), the country’s largest open-air book fair, running from September 8 to 14, 2025
Every September 6th, Bulgaria celebrates one of the most audacious political maneuvers in Balkan history - a bloodless coup that transformed the geopolitical landscape of southeastern Europe and sent shockwaves through the great powers of the 19th century
Renowned Bulgarian poet and translator Kiril Kadiiski has died at the age of 78
Sofia is now home to Bulgaria’s first immersive art museum
