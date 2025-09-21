Sofia’s Vrana Park Set to Welcome Public by Year-End

Vrana Park in Sofia is expected to welcome visitors by the end of the year, with entrance free of charge, Regional Governor Stefan Arsov announced during the “Open Doors Day” at the Sofia Regional Administration.

Arsov expressed hope that the park would be ready in time for Christmas and suggested that a special cultural event could be organized for the holiday season. He added that administrative procedures have already begun and, provided there are no appeals, the park should open within the next two to three months.

Preparations are already underway to ensure visitor safety. Tree pruning has started along the fence near Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, following previous incidents when fallen trees posed risks to the public.

Earlier this year, Vrana Park officially came under the management of the Sofia Regional Administration. Stefan Arsov confirmed at the end of August that the park will remain free to enter, giving residents and tourists alike the opportunity to enjoy the historic green space.