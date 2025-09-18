Bulgaria: Fifth Vote of No Confidence Against the 'Zhelyazkov' Cabinet Has Failed

The fifth motion of no confidence against the "Zhelyazkov" government in Bulgaria, focused on “Justice and Internal Order,” was brought to a vote in the National Assembly today.

The motion was submitted by opposition parties "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS), with "Revival" and "Greatness" also backing the attempt to topple the cabinet. The motion was rejected, receiving 101 votes in favor and 133 against, with no abstentions.

The ruling coalition maintained its stability, with Peevski's DPS-New Beginning confirming continued support for the cabinet consisting of Boyko Borissov's GERB, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and "There Is Such a People" (TISP). As a result, the government successfully survived the fifth challenge from the opposition.

"This vote of no confidence was not successful and the government continues its work. It continues its work for stability in the country," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said after the vote was cast.

"This will be the result of 3 years and 4 months," said Delyan Peevski, leader of the "DPS-New Beginning" party, to journalists after the vote of no confidence against the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet was rejected.

"The government must work, the parliament must work and there must be a state," said Peevski in response to the question of what comes next.

After the vote, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev stated that Bulgaria has had several prime ministers - officially Rosen Zhelyazkov, behind him the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov, who, according to Mirchev, wants to be prime minister, and the capital "D" - Delyan Peevski, who immediately left the hall after the vote.

"Colleagues, did you feel how you have turned from a mandate holder into a political force-companion of 'D'? That you will realize a country in which the capital 'D' wants to become prime minister, a country in which you are pawns of the capital 'D', which already wants to take over your party. The fate for you is clear - either a photo under the coat of arms, or a summons from the prosecutor's office," Mirchev said.

During the 7-hour debates in the plenary hall that continued on Wednesday, the submitters repeatedly declared that there can be no compromise with the conquered state and lawlessness.

Meanwhile, while the deputies vote in the plenary hall, a protest by "Revival" is taking place on the streets in Sofia.

Earlier today:

A policeman died Thursday morning in Sofia after collapsing while on duty near the National Assembly. The officer, part of the cordon guarding the building, suffered a heart attack, according to health authorities. He was taken to Pirogov Hospital following a rapid ambulance response but could not be saved. Health Minister Silvi Kirilov expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions around parliamentary protests. Earlier that morning, WCC-DB deputies blocked an entrance to the parliament parking lot in a show of support for the detained mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, and ahead of the upcoming vote of no confidence against the Zhelyazkov government. DPS-New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski controversially blamed WCC-DB for the officer’s death, linking it to the protest, despite the medical evidence indicating a preexisting heart condition. WCC-DB condemned the politicization of the tragedy and expressed condolences to the policeman’s relatives.

The confrontation involved Peevski and GERB leader Boyko Borissov attempting to enter parliament on foot while WCC-DB had blocked the vehicle entrances. Authorities emphasized that the area of the collapse was distant from the WCC-DB action and that emergency services responded promptly. The case has since sparked public debate over the politicization of tragic events amid ongoing parliamentary unrest.