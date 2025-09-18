Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart

Crime | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart

A shocking murder has rattled the residents of Varna’s Chaika neighborhood. Early this morning, the body of a woman was discovered near apartment building No. 4, with authorities receiving the first report shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 48-year-old woman died from multiple stab wounds to the heart. According to BNT, a suspect is already being identified, and it has been confirmed that the victim and the alleged perpetrator were acquainted.

The Varna District Prosecutor’s Office is leading the inquiry into this serious criminal offense. Operational-search and procedural-investigative actions have already yielded data pointing to a possible suspect. Authorities are continuing witness interviews, preparing expert reports, and taking additional steps to clarify the circumstances surrounding the killing.

According to police reports, the body was found in a garden adjacent to building 4 in the Chaika residential area at around 4:50 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled to officially confirm the cause of death.

Work on the pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being conducted under the direct supervision of a prosecutor from the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are proceeding intensively to establish the full details of the crime, while witnesses and experts continue to be consulted.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Murder, Varna, woman, stabbed

Related Articles:

Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links

KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Varna-Milan Flights Resume with Surprise “Pink Tickets” for Lucky Passengers

Wizz Air has officially resumed direct flights from Varna to Milan Bergamo, celebrating the relaunch alongside the airline’s eighth anniversary at its Varna base

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian Navy Neutralizes Drone 80 km Off Varna in Black Sea Operation Featuring Allies

The Bulgarian Navy has carried out a successful operation in the Black Sea, neutralizing an unmanned surface vessel detected off the coast of Varna

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Airport Workers in Varna and Burgas Launch Symbolic Protest Over Bonuses and Pay

Airport staff in Varna and Burgas are launching symbolic protests over unpaid bonuses and working conditions

Society | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:25

Bulgaria: Suspect Detained in Parvomay Murder of Police Officer’s Wife

Bulgarian authorities have apprehended a suspect in the murder of a 44-year-old woman in Parvomay

Crime | August 20, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Increased Connections Between Sofia and Bulgaria's Seaside Cities This Late Summer

Bulgaria Air is adding extra flights on its domestic routes this late summer to meet growing passenger demand

Business » Tourism | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 14:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

U.S. and Bulgaria Join Forces to Stop Deadly Fentanyl Flow

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined forces with the Ministry of the Interior this week to improve the Bulgaria’s ability to detect – and ultimately dismantle – fentanyl and other synthetic opioid threats

Crime | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgaria Arrests Russian Shipowner Tied to Beirut Blast That Killed 218

Bulgarian authorities have detained Igor Grechushkin, the Russian shipowner linked to the ammonium nitrate shipment that triggered the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in 2020

Crime | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

Bulgarian Border Authorities Intercept Largest Marijuana Shipment in 15 Years

Bulgarian Customs authorities at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint have confiscated a record-breaking 740 kilograms of marijuana

Crime | September 15, 2025, Monday // 15:49

Drunken Rampage in Burgas: Ambulance Teams Attacked and Threatened with a Gun

A 51-year-old man caused chaos in Burgas on Friday after attacking two ambulance teams in the Zornitsa district

Crime | September 12, 2025, Friday // 16:51

Drunk and High: Daniel Terziev Held for Deliberate Tram Incident in Sofia

The Sofia Court of Appeals has confirmed that 22-year-old Daniel Terziev will remain in custody in connection with the September 2 incident in which a tram was derailed in the Bulgarian capital

Crime | September 11, 2025, Thursday // 12:01

Botevgrad Erupts Again: Residents Clash with Drug Dealers, Property Destroyed

Tensions flared once again in Botevgrad last night as residents of the Saransk neighborhood protested against local drug dealers, according to the local outlet Balkanets

Crime | September 5, 2025, Friday // 09:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria