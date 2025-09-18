Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart

Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links
KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna
A shocking murder has rattled the residents of Varna’s Chaika neighborhood. Early this morning, the body of a woman was discovered near apartment building No. 4, with authorities receiving the first report shortly before 5:00 a.m.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the 48-year-old woman died from multiple stab wounds to the heart. According to BNT, a suspect is already being identified, and it has been confirmed that the victim and the alleged perpetrator were acquainted.
The Varna District Prosecutor’s Office is leading the inquiry into this serious criminal offense. Operational-search and procedural-investigative actions have already yielded data pointing to a possible suspect. Authorities are continuing witness interviews, preparing expert reports, and taking additional steps to clarify the circumstances surrounding the killing.
According to police reports, the body was found in a garden adjacent to building 4 in the Chaika residential area at around 4:50 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled to officially confirm the cause of death.
Work on the pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being conducted under the direct supervision of a prosecutor from the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are proceeding intensively to establish the full details of the crime, while witnesses and experts continue to be consulted.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined forces with the Ministry of the Interior this week to improve the Bulgaria’s ability to detect – and ultimately dismantle – fentanyl and other synthetic opioid threats
Bulgarian authorities have detained Igor Grechushkin, the Russian shipowner linked to the ammonium nitrate shipment that triggered the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in 2020
Bulgarian Customs authorities at the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint have confiscated a record-breaking 740 kilograms of marijuana
A 51-year-old man caused chaos in Burgas on Friday after attacking two ambulance teams in the Zornitsa district
The Sofia Court of Appeals has confirmed that 22-year-old Daniel Terziev will remain in custody in connection with the September 2 incident in which a tram was derailed in the Bulgarian capital
Tensions flared once again in Botevgrad last night as residents of the Saransk neighborhood protested against local drug dealers, according to the local outlet Balkanets
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink