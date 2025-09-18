Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart

A shocking murder has rattled the residents of Varna’s Chaika neighborhood. Early this morning, the body of a woman was discovered near apartment building No. 4, with authorities receiving the first report shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 48-year-old woman died from multiple stab wounds to the heart. According to BNT, a suspect is already being identified, and it has been confirmed that the victim and the alleged perpetrator were acquainted.

The Varna District Prosecutor’s Office is leading the inquiry into this serious criminal offense. Operational-search and procedural-investigative actions have already yielded data pointing to a possible suspect. Authorities are continuing witness interviews, preparing expert reports, and taking additional steps to clarify the circumstances surrounding the killing.

According to police reports, the body was found in a garden adjacent to building 4 in the Chaika residential area at around 4:50 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled to officially confirm the cause of death.

Work on the pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being conducted under the direct supervision of a prosecutor from the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are proceeding intensively to establish the full details of the crime, while witnesses and experts continue to be consulted.