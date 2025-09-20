Plovdiv to Ban Old Cars in City Center for Seven Months Starting This October

Starting October 1, 2025, and lasting until April 30, 2026, older vehicles will be prohibited from circulating in central Plovdiv. The municipal council adopted this measure as part of an Ordinance establishing low-emission zones across the city to reduce harmful air pollutants. The decision sparked extensive debate, with numerous proposals and comments considered before final approval.

The new regulations define two specific areas: a small ring, called the Center, and a larger surrounding area, the Wide Center. Within these zones, vehicles classified under environmental groups 1, 2, and 3 will not be allowed to operate during the seven-month period. The municipality also plans to submit a project proposal aimed at improving air quality and reducing particulate matter emissions. This initiative will be funded through the “Low-emission zones from transport” grant under Priority 5 “Air” of the 2021–2027 Environment Program.

Separately, the council approved the sale of 13 municipally owned apartments from the “Rental Accommodation” Fund to the current tenants. The proposal to combine the voting on all 13 properties into a single agenda item was suggested by councilor Stefan Poslijki from the “United for Plovdiv” party.

The council also reviewed and approved the annual report on the activities of municipal public enterprises, excluding medical institutions, for 2024. The budget implementation report for 2024 was adopted with 30 votes in favor, and 41 votes supported the mid-year review of municipal budget execution and European Union fund usage as of June 30, 2025.

In addition, the council voted to allocate 300,000 leva (150,000 euros) in the 2026 municipal budget to prepare a phytosanitary assessment of the city’s tree vegetation across all districts. Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov emphasized the importance of this measure, noting the need for a thorough evaluation of Plovdiv’s green infrastructure.