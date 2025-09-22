Bulgarians’ Pensions to Be Rounded in Euros for Their Benefit

Bulgarians receiving pensions and other social benefits from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) will not need to visit the institute’s offices to request currency conversion or open new euro accounts with banks or other payment providers.

Ivan Grozdanov, director of NSSI’s territorial division in Vratsa, explained during an informational meeting as part of the national campaign for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry that starting from the day the euro is introduced, all benefits, cash payments, pensions under Part One of the Social Security Code, and any supplements will be automatically converted into euros. The conversion will follow the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro.

Grozdanov emphasized that the full numerical value of the fixed rate, expressed with six digits and five decimal places, will be applied during the conversion. He added that rounding the resulting euro amounts for pensions, benefits, and allowances is done in the citizens’ favor.

Since August, NSSI has been conducting information sessions at nursing homes, social centers, municipal offices, and pensioners’ clubs to guide citizens through the upcoming change and ensure they understand the process.