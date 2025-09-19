Surge in Demand for Exotic Currencies among Bulgarian Travelers

Since the start of September, Bulgarian tourists have driven a notable surge in the demand for exotic currencies, largely due to planned trips to Asian destinations.

The data indicates that interest in the Chinese yuan has skyrocketed, reaching 3.5 times the level recorded in early September 2024. The Philippine peso has also seen a marked rise, doubling in popularity over the same period, according to Tavex figures.

Other currencies have recorded moderate growth: the Korean won is up by 70%, the Thai baht by 50%, and the Indonesian rupiah by 35%. The Japanese yen continues to attract consistent interest, increasing by roughly 20% while maintaining its traditionally strong appeal.

Max Baklayan noted that these trends reflect broader patterns in how Bulgarians plan their finances and leisure activities. In a 2024 joint survey with EKIP, 42% of savers reported that vacation or travel is the primary goal of their savings. Rising travel and interest in exotic locations naturally correspond with the increased demand for foreign currency.

Baklayan emphasized that carrying cash remains advisable for tourists traveling abroad, as card payments are not universally accepted. Proper preparation and careful currency exchange are essential for ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.