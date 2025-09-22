Mystery in Athens: Man Claims Bulgarian Woman Stole 600 Euros After Spiking His Drink

Society » INCIDENTS | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:00
Greek police are probing a peculiar case in Athens involving a 50-year-old Bulgarian woman accused of drugging and robbing a man who had hired her as a domestic helper. The alleged victim, a 43-year-old resident of the Glyfada district, claims the incident took place on September 12, after arranging her services through a Facebook group.

The man explained that he had been in contact with the woman several times before they agreed to meet. On the evening of September 12, around 7:00 p.m., he picked her up from a nearby tram stop in Glyfada and brought her to his home to perform housework. For the first few hours, she carried out her cleaning duties, while he relaxed, watching basketball and sipping a glass of wine.

According to his testimony, at some point he began to feel unusually drowsy and drained. He suspects the woman slipped a narcotic substance into his drink, noting that such a reaction could not have been caused by a simple glass of retsina. He recalls heading to his bedroom as the fatigue overcame him, soon losing consciousness for roughly 40 minutes.

When he regained awareness, he discovered that approximately 300 euros in cash, several mobile phones of little value, and some perfumes were missing. A piggy bank containing small change had also been taken, bringing the total loss to about 600 euros. Distressed, he sought help from neighbors, who saw him in an unfamiliar state of lethargy. He insists he has never used drugs and concluded that he may have been targeted by people who combine substance use with theft.

In her defense, the Bulgarian woman has firmly denied all allegations made against her. The case remains under investigation by the authorities, who are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether a substance was indeed placed in the man’s wine.

