Mystery in Athens: Man Claims Bulgarian Woman Stole 600 Euros After Spiking His Drink

Surge in Demand for Exotic Currencies among Bulgarian Travelers
Since the start of September, Bulgarian tourists have driven a notable surge in the demand for exotic currencies, largely due to planned trips to Asian destinations
Greek police are probing a peculiar case in Athens involving a 50-year-old Bulgarian woman accused of drugging and robbing a man who had hired her as a domestic helper. The alleged victim, a 43-year-old resident of the Glyfada district, claims the incident took place on September 12, after arranging her services through a Facebook group.
The man explained that he had been in contact with the woman several times before they agreed to meet. On the evening of September 12, around 7:00 p.m., he picked her up from a nearby tram stop in Glyfada and brought her to his home to perform housework. For the first few hours, she carried out her cleaning duties, while he relaxed, watching basketball and sipping a glass of wine.
According to his testimony, at some point he began to feel unusually drowsy and drained. He suspects the woman slipped a narcotic substance into his drink, noting that such a reaction could not have been caused by a simple glass of retsina. He recalls heading to his bedroom as the fatigue overcame him, soon losing consciousness for roughly 40 minutes.
When he regained awareness, he discovered that approximately 300 euros in cash, several mobile phones of little value, and some perfumes were missing. A piggy bank containing small change had also been taken, bringing the total loss to about 600 euros. Distressed, he sought help from neighbors, who saw him in an unfamiliar state of lethargy. He insists he has never used drugs and concluded that he may have been targeted by people who combine substance use with theft.
In her defense, the Bulgarian woman has firmly denied all allegations made against her. The case remains under investigation by the authorities, who are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether a substance was indeed placed in the man’s wine.
A ninth-grade student at the Stefan Karadzha Sports School in Haskovo has been detained by police after firing a gun at the school during recess
A tragic accident occurred in Sofia this morning, resulting in the death of a driver
A tragic accident on the "Republika" Pass claimed the lives of two Romanian citizens, a man and a woman
A strong earthquake shook parts of Bulgaria this morning, occurring at 9:01 a.m. local time, according to the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
A new wildfire has broken out in Rila Mountain, this time within the territory of the Rila Monastery Nature Park
The condition of young Martin, who was critically injured after being run over by an ATV in Sunny Beach, has been stabilized, according to Prof. Dr. Nikolay Gabrovski
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink