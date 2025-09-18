Ranking Shame for Bulgaria as National Football Team Falls Behind Zambia and Curacao

Sports | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:30
Bulgaria: Ranking Shame for Bulgaria as National Football Team Falls Behind Zambia and Curacao

The Bulgarian national football team has fallen further in the latest FIFA world rankings for September, slipping to 86th position. The drop comes after two heavy defeats earlier this month in the World Cup qualifiers - a 0:3 loss to Spain, followed by another 0:3 defeat against Georgia.

With these results, Bulgaria now holds 1,271.52 points, which is 2 places lower compared to the previous FIFA ranking update. Positioned just ahead of Bulgaria are the teams of Zambia, Curacao, New Zealand, and Uganda, each competing in very different footballing regions. Right behind Bulgaria in the standings are Haiti, Bahrain, and Angola, the latter having recently reached the finals of the African Cup of Nations.

At the very top of the global ranking, Spain - the clear favorite in Bulgaria’s qualifying group - has taken over first place, pushing Argentina off the summit. Spain leads with 1,875.37 points. France climbed to second after wins over Ukraine and Iceland, now standing at 1,870.92 points. Argentina, despite being the reigning world champion, has slipped to third with 1,870.32 points.

England holds fourth place, followed by Portugal, which has advanced into fifth. Brazil, previously fifth, has dropped to sixth. The top ten is rounded out by the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, and Italy. Germany, after a 0:2 loss to Slovakia, has fallen outside the top 10 and now sits in 12th place.

