Society | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:17
Bulgaria: Iron Maiden to Rock Sofia in 2026 with Their Biggest Show Yet! @Fest Team

IRON MAIDEN will bring their most spectacular show to Sofia as part of the band’s massive “Run For Your Lives” world tour, marking their 50th anniversary. The concert is scheduled for May 26, 2026, at Vasil Levski National Stadium, and is expected to be a milestone both for the group and their Bulgarian audience.

According to the organizers from Fest Team, the setlist will span the most iconic years of the band’s career, while the production is described as the most impressive in the band’s history. The tour has already attracted more than one million fans worldwide, with tickets selling out rapidly at almost every venue.

Founder and bassist Steve Harris shared that the group is thrilled with the response to the first leg of the anniversary shows. He highlighted the energy of the fans, praised the “perfect” setlist, and confirmed that drummer Simon Dawson remains part of the lineup. Harris explained that the band wanted to return to key European markets, including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Greece - countries they could not visit earlier but where they have always enjoyed the passion of the crowds. He also emphasized the band’s enthusiasm for festivals, which expose them to wider audiences, beyond their devoted fan base.

Manager Rod Smallwood described the reaction of both fans and media to the first leg of the tour as overwhelmingly positive, underlining that the spectacle is already being hailed as one of the finest shows in IRON MAIDEN’s history. He noted that festivals have played a crucial role in the band’s development, and this tour is their way of paying tribute to them.

Alongside Sofia, the group has confirmed stadium concerts in Hanover, Lyon, Milan - where they will be the first metal band to ever play at San Siro - and a return to Paris for a special performance at La Défense Arena, which will be filmed.

Smallwood also expressed satisfaction that audiences largely respected the band’s request to limit phone use during the concerts, creating a unique atmosphere that enhances the experience for both fans and musicians. He stressed that 2026 will be an especially demanding year for the band, with no live appearances scheduled for 2027 once the tour concludes.

As an additional highlight, fans attending the Sofia concert will be able to visit the “Eddie’s Official Pop-Up Dive Bar,” which will be set up at the stadium. It will offer Trooper Beer, Darkest Red Wine, exclusive merchandise, and serve as a meeting point before and after the performance.

Ticket sales begin on Tuesday, September 23, at 11:00 a.m., with early access reserved for members of the IRON MAIDEN Fan Club. Fest Club members will have their pre-sale opportunity from September 24 at the same time, while general sales through Ticket Station will open on Saturday, September 27, also at 11:00 a.m. Prices range between 99 and 280 leva.

Source: Fest Team

